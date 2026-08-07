Predicting the Charlotte Hornets Final Two Roster-Cutting Moves

The Charlotte Hornets have some time to get within roster compliance, but they still need to get rid of two players on their roster by the first game of the NBA season. That gives them the entire camp and preseason period, but the need will constantly be lingering.

There are a ton of ways the Hornets can go about this. They can flip some of the assets they received in various deals this offseason, such as Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, or Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Hornets could trade some of their incumbent players, like Grant Williams (expiring contract), Tre Mann, or Ryan Kalkbrenner. The buyout/waive option is there for guys like Finney-Smith and Pat Connaughton.

Unfortunately, as much fun as it would be to get assets back for losing these players, any sort of trade is highly unlikely. The Hornets won't move Williams, their best remaining asset. It's too early to consider trading Kalkbrenner. Mann has no value.

The Hornets wanted Allen and O'Neale, so rerouting them is unlikely. Trading Finney-Smith would be hard, too, because he was just traded along with three second-round picks for literally nothing just so the Houston Rockets could move his contract.

Charlotte Hornets guard Pat Connaughton (21) flexes on the sideline during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That really leaves two plausible options: waiving Pat Connaughton and buying out Dorian Finney-Smith. Connaughton is on an inexpensive team option that Charlotte picked up (indicating they want him back), but it's the move that makes the most sense.

Charlotte could also keep Finney-Smith as a 3-and-D player and rebuild his value before trading him, but they don't have the roster spot and only one of his remaining contract years has guaranteed money.

The Hornets, unfortunately, can't afford to lose Mann. The point guard rotation is thin as it is, with Coby White, Christian Anderson Jr., and Sion James ahead of Mann. Anderson may end up in the G League, and James is not a true point guard. Mann, as bad as he's been, is a necessity now.

It's boring and unhelpful to simply move on from two veterans without getting anything in return, but that's the most likely, plausible, and realistic path to roster compliance. Trades aren't happening much anymore, and the Hornets don't have much leverage, either.

Connaughton's leadership and Finney-Smith's defense are good to have, but the Hornets simply don't have space for either one anymore.

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