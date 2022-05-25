We are thrilled to announce the launch of the "All Hornets Podcast Network", the first and only Hornets podcast network. This network is part of the All Hornets website which is a channel of Sports Illustrated.

The new "All Hornets Podcast Network" will feature a single podcast feed but with multiple different shows and hosts offering a range of listening opportunities. However, each show will consistently be introduced by the Hornets long-standing in arena announcer Big Pat. Site Content Manager James Plowright offered his thoughts ahead of the launch on this new exciting project

"To stay relevant and appeal to modern day audiences you need to diversify your content, a single podcast with one voice narrows your listenership. We believe that by joining some of the best podcasting voices together we can create a high volume of quality content."

The All Hornets Podcast network is going to have a variety of different hosts and shows, but over the off-season to get up and running there will be x4 consistent podcasts to look out for:

"Hornets & Heartbreak" - This is a well established existing Hornets podcast that has chosen to join and be one of the flagship podcasts for the network. Mark and Tim the hosts will dive into advanced statistics, big picture storylines and be bringing on interesting guests over the course of the year.

"Hornets Draft Show" - This podcast will be focussed on everything NBA Draft and Summer League. This podcast will run from May-July and will be giving you prospect rankings, draft news and live reaction podcasts during the draft and summer league. Your hosts will be James Plowright and Chase Whitney

"The Stinger" - These will be sub 30 minute shows focussing on a single current topic, perfect for a quick commute. This show will offer instant reaction to breaking news as well as offering deep dive interviews with Hornets players and coaches and getting into challenging debates with other "All Hornets" contributors. Your host will be James Plowright

"Swarm Report" - Once the NBA G-league season gets up and running we will have our very own G-League Swarm local beat reporter talking all things Greensboro Swarm. This will be the ONLY Greensboro Swarm podcast you will find. Your host will be Greensboro native Laquan Robinson who has attended G-League games regularly over the past couple of seasons.

You can subscribe to the new All Hornets Podcast Network HERE and listen to the launch trailer below to get a flavour of what to expect.