Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?

On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers. 

Could AD finally end up a Charlotte Hornet?

