Draft Show: Hornets Summer League Preview

A new episode of the Draft Show has been released.

Chase and James are joined by Laquan Robinson (@Mos_Art_BDL) to preview a loaded Hornets summer league team.

  • Summer League/Hornets coaching staff thoughts.
  • Six things from Summer League we are most interested to see including Kai, coaching, Thor, Crutcher, McGowens, and Williams.
  • Summer League predictions.
  • Knock on effects on the Greensboro Swarm
  • With James packing his bags for all of July to get married, attend Vegas summer league and embark on his west coast road trip, Laquan will be stepping in to co-host with Chase for the rest of July.
