Draft Show: Top 10 Hornets Prospects

The final episode of this season's show has been released.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

James and Chase are reunited following James' trip to the USA for one final episode of the "NBA Draft Show" which will now go on hiatus until the next draft cycle in 2023.

Discussion topics include: James' wedding and honeymoon on his California road trip. Key takeaways from James attending NBA Summer League in person as a credentialed media member. Plus, Chase and James help each other to rank every prospect on a rookie scale contract from best to worst (1-10).

