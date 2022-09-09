Skip to main content

Podcast: Who Should Be In a Hornets Hall of Fame?

Alongside a handful of players there were some other surprise inductees.

Chase and James debate potential inductees into their Charlotte Hornets "Hall of Fame". Make sure you tune in as we guarantee there will be an inductee or two you weren't expecting.

- All Hornets NBA Fantasy League

- Miles Bridges & Kemba Walker updates

- Hall of Fame criteria & guiding principles

- Potential Hornets Hall of Fame inductees

