Here's How Much Money Jimmy Butler Will Reportedly Lose Per Game During Heat Suspension
Jimmy Butler has played 25 games this season and won't step foot on the court again until his situation with the Miami Heat is resolved. Butler was suspended indefinitely by the franchise on Monday for walking out of practice upon learning he would be coming off the bench going forward. It's Butler's third suspension of the season.
It's made an already-shaky situation entirely untenable for Miami, and the organization is now tasked with figuring out what to do with its disgruntled superstar. In the meantime, however, team president Pat Riley is clearly not afraid to use whatever disciplinary measures are at his disposal.
The hammer was brought down on Butler with this indefinite suspension. Not only are the optics terrible for the star forward, it will also cost him a lot of money.
Butler is making $48.8 million this season. He obviously will not be receiving game checks while suspended, though. How much of his pay is docked is tied to what, exactly, the Heat are suspending him for.
So when the Heat announced Butler had been suspended for "intentionally withholding services," it meant he was going to lose a whole lot of money.
Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Butler will lose $532,737 per game under the terms of the suspension as laid out by the Heat.. It won't be long at all before Butler's losses count in the millions; as pointed out by Marks, a mere five-game absence will result in over $2 million in lost salary for the All-NBA forward.
To put that in perspective, Butler was suspended for conduct detrimental the first time around this season when Miami sidelined him following the first public expression of his discontent. The seven games he missed resulted in $2,355,801 lost salary. It seems he's likely to match or supersede that figure in short order given the greater severity of the suspension and the dollar amount he'll lose per game.
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter for Butler.