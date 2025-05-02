SI

'He Made Me Work': Jalen Brunson Doles Out Huge Praise for Pistons' Ausar Thompson

High compliment from a big-time scorer.

Thompson drew the assignment to defend the high-scoring Brunson
Thompson drew the assignment to defend the high-scoring Brunson / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jalen Brunson was the Knicks' hero and the Pistons' villain, a role further emphasized by his huge three-pointer to all but seal New York's closeout victory in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

His crafty foul-drawing tactics drew the ire of fans in Detroit and made for an abrasive relationship between the star guard and the Pistons' passionate fanbase. But they'll love the compliments he showered one of their young stars, Ausar Thompson, after the series was over.

"That dude was tough to play against," Brunson said in his postgame presser (H/T Eric Woodyard). He’s big time. And I told him straight to his face after the series, he made me work. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Brunson exploded for 40 points in Game 6, averaging 31.5 points per game throughout the series. He was a huge part of the Knicks' success, so to hear a score-at-will guard like that admit Thompson made it hard for him, it carries water.

Thompson did not get any Defensive Player of the Year votes like his brother, Amen of the Houston Rockets did, but look out for those to come next year and beyond.

