Pistons Crowd Had Hilariously Mean Chant for Jalen Brunson After Foul Call
The crowd cheering on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena Thursday night had it out for New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson—and that's to put it nicely.
Pistons fans have boo'd Brunson each time he touched the ball throughout the first-round games in Detroit, exclaiming their displeasure for a belief that the Knicks' star has hunted fouls throughout the series, as opposed to playing "ethical" hoops. And the crowd found the perfect opportunity for a hilarious and somewhat mean chant about Brunson's play.
After a foul was called and subsequently reviewed in the fourth quarter, Pistons fans loudly chanted "flopper" toward Brunson while play was stopped.
In a wild first-round series, the Detroit crowd did their part as the Pistons fought to extend their season in Game 6 Thursday as the Knicks lead three games to two. Should Detroit be able to pull off the win, they'd force a Game 7 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.