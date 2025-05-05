Jalen Brunson Made Sure He Got the Last Laugh Against a Taunting Pistons Fan
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons in six games in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Brunson finished off the Pistons with 40 points and a clutch three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 6. And right after he hit the shot, he looked right at a Pistons fan who had been chirping at him all season.
Brunson shared this story with Josh Hart and Matt Hillman on the latest episode of The Roommates Show. The Detroit fan had been at most of the Knicks games in Detroit this season. Earlier in the series he had gesticulated in a way that made his glasses fly off as he accused Brunson of flopping.
After Brunson's series-clinching three-pointer, he and the fan had one final exchange.
"After the three I did the celebration to the crowd and I looked right at him," said Brunson. "I'm looking right at him. Looking at him and he looks at me and he says, 'You're trash. You're F-ing trash. You're trash.' I'm like, alright bro. I'm not, but okay."
"I'm not, but okay," is a tremendous comeback when someone says you're trash. And when you just scored 40 you have facts on your side.