Jaren Jackson Jr. Gave Sage Advice to Grizzlies Rookies During Game 1 Blowout
If there's any good news for the Memphis Grizzlies after their 51-point Game 1 loss to the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, it's that their first-round playoff series can't get any worse from here.
Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had a rough opening game, as did most of his teammates, scoring just four points on 2-for-13 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range. But that didn't stop him from keeping his head held high and lifting up Memphis' younger players in the middle of their first playoffs experience.
As the Thunder handed the Grizzlies the largest Game 1 loss in NBA history, cameras caught Jackson's level-headed take in the huddle as he was mic'd up on the ESPN broadcast.
"All you got to do is learn something from every play," Jackson said in the Memphis huddle to rookie center Zach Edey. "You're alright. You're playing the one-seed in your first time in the playoffs, you're straight. Just learn something from every play, you're going to get better as the series goes on, that's how series go."
Edey, who scored just four points himself Sunday, looked slightly defeated during his first playoff game but Jackson Jr. was sure to talk him up and remind him it's a long series. It's a tall task for the No. 8 seed Grizzlies to take down the top-seeded Thunder, who finished the regular season with the NBA's best record (68-14). But Jackson Jr. isn't going to let one bad loss set Memphis' tone for the entire series.