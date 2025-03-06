Jason Kidd on Mavs’ Injury Woes, Loss of Kyrie Irving: ‘No One Feels Sorry for Us’
The depleted Dallas Mavericks will trot out a team of eight players on Wednesday for their tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks following the loss of Kyrie Irving to a season-ending knee injury.
For head coach Jason Kidd, it's going to be business as usual––at least, as much as it can be.
Kidd addressed the Mavs' injury situation ahead of Wednesday's clash, and he made clear that he won't be making excuses for the team as they look to move forward without the likes of Irving and Anthony Davis. Dallas will have just eight players available to take on the Bucks, but Kidd made clear that it's his job to try to find a way to secure a win regardless of the team's circumstances.
"As much as we're going to miss Kai and his leadership, we have a game to play tonight here in Milwaukee, and we've got eight guys. So, we've got to focus on the present and so the guys will be prepared and we've got to find a way to win a game," said Kidd.
"No one feels sorry for us. This is a business, and we've got a job and responsibility and that's to go out and play," he added.
In addition to the absences of Irving and Davis, the Mavs will also be without Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, P.J. Washington and Caleb Martin, while Kai Jones is questionable to play.
Kidd isn't looking for any sympathy, however, and he's prepared to give players bigger roles and more opportunity on the court as the Mavericks limp to the finish line with 20 games remaining in the regular season.