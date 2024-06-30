Jazz 'Lingering' in Paul George Sweepstakes Ahead of NBA Free Agency
With NBA free agency right around the corner, rumors are beginning to fly concerning each team's plan for what should be both an unpredictable, and exciting few days around the league. The Utah Jazz are the latest team to enter into those discussions during the hours leading up to the free agent negotiation window opening, and it looks like they could be in to make a big swing.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Jazz could be a team to watch during Paul George's impending free agency, as he'll hit the open market with a chance to depart from the Los Angeles Clippers after five seasons.
"There’s another team lingering on the periphery of this [Paul George] situation as well. The Utah Jazz have all the cap space, veteran salaries and exorbitant draft capital to add the type of co-stars to round out a roster that already features All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. That appears to have been Utah’s dreamiest plot this summer, according to league figures with knowledge of the situation, trading for one or even two more bonafide pieces to then entice George to flee Los Angeles for Salt Lake City."- Jake Fischer, Yahoo! Sports
George declined his player option for the 2024-25 season in order to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic have already been revealed to have scheduled meetings with the 9x All-Star, but it seems Utah could find their way into the mix as well.
He's coming off a strong 14th-year pro where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47.1/41.3/90.7 shooting splits. George can enter the fold in Utah as an elite two-way option on the wing and could pair next to Lauri Markkanen to instantly stand out as one of the better frontcourt duos in the NBA.
We know the Jazz are looking to go "big-game hunting" this summer in the words of Danny Ainge, but it remains to be seen what exactly that looks like. Utah was reportedly in on the Mikal Bridges trade discussions before he was ultimately dealt to the New York Knicks, but several names may still be available for a potential acquisition.
George would be among the top candidates on the market for the Jazz to bring in, though Fischer noted that the odds of the signing coming to fruition are "incredibly unlikely." To have a puncher's chance to bring PG-13 to SLC, it would have to go with an additional 1-2 moves on the roster to help incentivize the 34-year-old to come aboard.
Utah has ideal salaries and a mountain of draft picks to send out in the event a star talent is within reach on the trade market, but with guys like Bridges and Dejounte Murray already shipped off, the pool is drying up fast for the Jazz. If Ainge wanted to be ambitious this offseason, the clock is ticking fast to make something significant happen.
Expect talks to ramp up surrounding George's situation, along with how the Jazz will tackle free agency once moratorium opens up at 4 PM MT.
