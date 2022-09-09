Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Linked to 4 Teams in Wild Trade Rumor

The New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns are interested in pursuing Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to John Gambadoro of Hoops Wire.

“Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal," Gambadoro tweeted on Thursday.

The team that pops out and is a bit of a surprise is the Knicks. This one doesn’t make a lot of sense after just being outbid for ex-Jazzman Donovan Mitchell by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rostering Bogdanovic would also be another roadblock preventing power forward Obi Toppin from getting minutes to develop. It does make sense that New York might want to get out from under Julius Randle’s contract, but being in the midst of a rebuild, the Jazz will want nothing to do with that.

The Lakers have the most to offer in unprotected picks if they can be pushed out to 2027 and 2029. It’s hard to predict for certain where those picks would land, but after being gutted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade paired with a retired LeBron James is a recipe for lottery picks for the taking. The Jazz would have no problem absorbing Russell Westbrook’s contract for the upside in an exchange with the Lakers.

Phoenix and Dallas should be able to bring a first-round pick in return. Bogdanovic would make sense to both teams with an attractive expiring contract and a player that can contribute to a run at a title in 2022-23.

The Jazz will want to move on from their vets as the current roster is flooded with young talent that will need live reps to develop. Also, a losing season should be the end game with a loaded 2023 draft.

This will be Utah's best shot to get a ‘face of the franchise’ talent as the challenges to land one in free agency for a small market team isn’t realistic. The first game of the season is October 19, and Jazz Nation should expect a couple more tweaks to the roster until then.

