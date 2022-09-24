Jazz Trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons: 4 Winners, 2 Losers

Utah Jazz fans finally got closure on the Bojan Bogdanovic front after the big forward was dealt to the Detroit Pistons As usual, there will be winners and losers when the dust settles.

Who stands to benefit the most from the Bogdanovic exchange? And who was hurt?

Let's dive into the biggest winners and losers from Wednesday’s trade with the Pistons.

Winner: Utah Jazz Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports In 2022-23, losing is the new winning for the Jazz. The message Utah’s front office sent is clear: This is going to be a full tank. Utah could've held onto Bogdanovic in hopes of a better return, but they chose to unload the sharp-shooting forward for a fraction of his worth. But it doesn’t matter when the end game is a top-five pick in the 2023 NBA draft. On the surface, this appears like a loss, but Jazz fans need to look at the bigger picture. Loser: Bojan Bogdanavic Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Dovovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were sent to franchises that are going to be contending for a championship, but this isn’t the case for Bogdanovic. The Pistons are a team on the rise, but they’re still a couple pieces away from being a contender. At age 34, Bogdanovic doesn’t have time to waste in his quest for a championship, and he’ll have to wait at least one more year before he gets another shot. Winner: Detroit Pistons Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports The Pistons got a capable player in the exchange, but more importantly, they acquired Bogdanovic’s expiring contract without sacrificing much. This move is about clearing cap space for the 2023 free-agent market. The trade isn’t earth-shattering by any means, but these little wins add up. The bottom line is that the Pistons are in a better position today than last week to compete down the road. Expect them to be very active in the 2023 and 2024 free-agent market. Loser: LeBron James Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports The rumor mill was hot and heavy all summer about Bogdanovic joining forces with James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic owns a skill set the Lakers need: a player that can spread the floor and give James room to operate. Now that we can put these rumors to bed, L.A. will have to find another path to unload Russell Westbrook. As it stands now, the Lakers roster feels discombobulated and needs three-point shooters if they want to be relevant in 2022-23. Winner: Teams in the Hunt for Jordan Clarkson Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jazz fans can put to bed the notion that Clarkson can garner a first-round pick in a trade. Any potential trade partner won’t have to sacrifice much to obtain the services for the former Sixth Man of the Year. This bodes well for franchises that are in the conversation for a title this year. The Jazz still need to trim their roster down to 15 and expect a contender to take full advantage of using the Bogdanovic trade as a measuring stick to obtain Clarkson. Winner: Simone Fontecchio Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The path has been cleared for the newly acquired small forward from Italy to get starter minutes and prove his worth. Fontecchio’s contract expires in 2024, and he needs minutes in order to cash in.

A rebuilding Utah team is now on the search to fill the void left by Bogdanovic's departure, and Fontecchio is first in line to get the opportunity to fill it.



Jazz fans should expect more roster reshuffling before the season opener on October 19.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.