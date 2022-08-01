Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor

It’s been crickets lately at Utah Jazz HQ on the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors. Whether the All-Star is staying or going remains to be seen, but at least we can assume the New York Knicks and Jazz aren’t on the same page with the terms of a potential blockbuster deal.

Retooling looks to be on the table, and the Jazz have some assets acquired via the Rudy Gobert trade that could be used to upgrade the roster.

Collin Sexton's name, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been brought up in the rumor mill as a candidate to pair with Mitchell.

Tony Jones of The Athletic mentioned the possibility on Spence Checketts' radio show The Drive.

“So if they’re committed to keeping Mitchell, I can see them making a move for Collin Sexton," Jones told Checketts.

Sexton underwent surgery in November for a torn meniscus and is expected to make a full recovery, but playing only 11 games in 2021-22 has hurt his stock.

Sexton averaged 24 points a game in 2020-21 and is only 23 years old. Playing with Mitchell would give the Jazz a formidable backcourt, but would be undersized by NBA standards.

The Cavaliers reportedly have offered Sexton a contract in the $13-15 million/year range, but he could roll the dice for a more lucrative deal on the free-agent market. As a restricted free agent, the Cavaliers would have a chance to match any offer.

There’s a good chance the Cavaliers would not match as they’re in the process of clearing space for 2023 when LeBron James is a free agent. Where James will be playing next year is unclear, but Cleveland will want to be in the conversation and have the cap space to compete for the future Hall-of-Famer.

Utah's path to Sexton would be via a sign-and-trade deal with Cleveland. Jazz executive Danny Ainge has the assets to get a deal done, but this might be smoke and mirrors.

If Ainge’s goal is to trade Mitchell, then giving the impression that the Jazz are headed for a retool could motivate the Knicks to come back to the negotiating table.

There are a lot of moving parts and speculation as an unprecedented summer for the Jazz continues.

