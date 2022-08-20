Jazz Should Prioritize Donovan Mitchell Staying for Entire Career

Rumored trade talks have resurfaced around Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The back-and-forth negotiations have resulted in advantageous propaganda for the bidding candidates vying for Mitchell's services.

Mitchell is highly regarded as one of the top 24 players in the world, so maybe the Jazz should concentrate on retaining him for the entirety of his career. He was actually drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2017 with the 13th pick in the first round.

The Jazz traded away Trey Lyles and the rights to Tyler London to the Nuggets in exchange for Mitchell. The Nuggets must wish the hands of time could be reversed.

When Michell arrived in Utah, he was not a starter, and as the 13th overall pick, he worked diligently and continued to earn the trust of his coaches and teammates. About eight games into the 2017-18 season, Jazz guard Rodney Hood decided to take a bathroom break after being introduced as a starter which opened the door for Mitchell.

With Hood unable to escape the stall, Mitchell was called upon, and it catapulted him to becoming the best shooting guard in Jazz history.

NBA teams, owners, executives, coaches, and even players often refer to the game as a business. But in business, one should exercise common sense. For the Jazz, what path to victory is formed by trading Mitchell?

Picks? Maybe, but when will an All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion walk into your organization again?

Capital? Perhaps you'd have additional salary, but Utah generally does not sign elite free agents. Also, Mitchell will qualify for 'Bird Rights,' meaning his salary would not harm the Jazz.

Home? Mitchell has established himself as a Utah resident, and other players will not have the community effect as he does.

Tanking? Be careful of encouraging losing. Take a good look at the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and Orlando Magic. They're lottery bound, it seems, almost every year.

We don't often see players remain with an organization for an entire career, but the Jazz organization have witnessed player longevity firsthand. How about John Stockton to Karl Malone?

NBA teams develop a culture when the steadiness of winning is ever-present. Examples include Steph Curry of the Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Devin Booker of the Suns, and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks.

The Jazz should feel fortunate to have Michell and should develop a plan that includes his abilities. It took a trade, and a bathroom move, for Mitchell to emerge in Utah. Duplicating such a path would be highly unlikely.

Every once in a while, a career-long player just might show up and become the face of your franchise. If and when the player arrives, you may want to explore and treasure what you have instead of succumbing to the 'grass is greener' mentality.

