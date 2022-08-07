3 Reasons Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks Have Stalled

If the Utah Jazz are to enter into a rebuilding phase, the timing couldn’t be better. The 2023 NBA draft is projected to be the most talented class in 20 years, and trading Donovan Mitchell could add to the stockpile of assets already received in the Rudy Gobert trade.

The New York Knicks are a team on the rise. Acquiring Mitchell is a move that could put the Knicks in the playoff conversation for years to come.

A deal between the Jazz and Knicks appears to be a match made in heaven, but according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two franchises have hit a roadblock.

“As of right now, sources have told me that the talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out,” Charania during an appearance on The Rally.

So why hasn’t a deal been struck between Utah and New York? Let’s take a look at three reasons why we’re at a standstill.

The Compensation Gap

The Dejounte Murray trade included three first-round picks (one top-16 protected), one pick swap, and Danilo Gallinari.

On the other hand, the Jazz's trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Gobert included four first-round picks (one top-5 protected), Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler (2021 first round), Leandro Balmaro (2020 first round), and a pick swap.

The difference in compensation for the two All-Stars is so far apart that it will be difficult for the Knicks and Jazz to agree on what's fair.

It’s no wonder these franchises haven’t spoken in three weeks if the Jazz are using the Gobert trade as a blueprint, while the Knicks are using the Murray trade as theirs.

Knicks are Utah's Only Serious Suiter

The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors have been mentioned in the rumor mill as having interest in Mitchell, but they’re not a serious threat to obtain the All-Star. The Knicks have the means to trump any offer that comes Utah’s way, which begs the question: why would these teams waste their time at the negotiating table?

No team is going to mortgage its future to acquire Mitchell, only watch him walk in free agency in 2025. The Knicks would be a heavy favorite to re-sign the three-time All-Star, and could be patient without another team bidding up the offer.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge has to find another serious suitor to force the Knicks' hand.

Mitchell is Under Jazz Control Three More Years

Ainge wants closure on the Mitchell saga before the season starts, but not at the expense of trading him at a discount. There’s a lot of social media buzz (mostly from Knicks fans) that Ainge will cave in because a.) the Jazz want to be positioned to go full tank mode out of the gates, or b.) Utah doesn't want to start the season with a team in disarray.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Getting full price for Mitchell is the No. 1 priority for Ainge, and he will be hell-bent on getting close to what was received for Gobert.

This could mean revisiting offers next summer and sacrificing draft position in 2023. It's all a recipe for a long standoff.

Expect both franchises to stay firm in their asking price and posture until something changes.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.