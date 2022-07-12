The Utah Jazz are now willing to listen to trade offers for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Only a few days removed from a press conference wherein GM Justin Zanik was rather ambiguous on the subject of trading Mitchell, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Jazz are now fully open for business on Mitchell.

After shutting down inquiries about All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are now showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN on Tuesday.

The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah's recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said.

Over the weekend, Zanik waxed philosophical on the Mitchell subject, but his tonality implied the Jazz were going to stand pat with "no intent' to trade the enigmatic All-Star.

"Change is inevitable in the NBA. I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovon is on our roster and he's a very, very important part of what we're trying to do," Zanik said. "Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn't sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We're trying to build a championship team, but there's no intent [to trade Mitchell] at all.

If Mitchell gets dealt, the Jazz stand to reap a veritable king's ransom. In the immediate wake of hiring Will Hardy as head coach, the Jazz made short work of trading Gobert and if ESPN's sources are legit, it signals that the organization is about to detonate this close-but-no-cigar squad and rebuild from the ground up.

Entering his age-26 season, Mitchell has most of his NBA career in front of him still, which is why, if the Jazz are even slightly unsure of his place with the team long-term, striking now, while the iron is hot, will most likely yield the biggest return on investment via trade.

Stay tuned.

