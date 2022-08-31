Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Sends Social Media Message to Jazz

What was Donovan Mitchell trying to say to the Utah Jazz?

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell may be sending a message to the front office that he expects to be traded before the start of the season. On Tuesday morning, the three-time All-Star removed 'Utah Jazz Guard' from his bio on Twitter.

Mitchell has been silent on the prospect of being traded, but the odds of Mitchell actually being dealt took a hit last night with the New York Knicks re-signing shooting guard RJ Barrett. It appears Mitchell isn’t happy with what took place.

This really shouldn’t affect whether Mitchell gets moved or not, but it’s never good when a player goes public on the matter even if it’s indirectly.

Mitchell has always been an active participant on the social media front but has been silent on the rumors surrounding his future with the Jazz. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Knicks, Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets are Mitchell's preferred destinations.

This could cause an issue in the ability to get multiple offers coming in as other teams might perceive Mitchell as a three-year rental. However, even with the Barrett development, the Knicks are still the leading candidate if a trade does get done.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Multiple unprotected picks and at least two young prospects could get it done. Second-year prospect Quentin Grimes is rumored to be coveted by the Jazz, and the Knicks would almost certainly have to be part of a deal if it were struck.

It will be interesting to see whether this latest development may be the start of Mitchell addressing his desire to leave Utah more directly, or was it just a knee-jerk reaction to what’s been an eventful summer.

There are a lot more questions that need to be answered with the season opener less than two months away.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

Odds of Knicks Trading RJ Barrett to Jazz Just Plummeted

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Linked to 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumor

By Patrick Byrnes
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) defend Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as he goes to the basket in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Suddenly Young Roster Hints at Full-Scale Rebuild

By Andrew Rembacz
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Shining in FIBA World Cup Qualifier

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Cavs Exit Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks with Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts after a basket by forward Anthony Edwards (not pictured) against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Target Center.
News

Biggest Winners & Losers in Jazz Trading Patrick Beverley to Lakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena.
News

It's Time for Jazz to Put Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors to Bed

By James Lewis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Jazz Trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers, Acquire Talen Horten-Tucker & Stanley Johnson

By Patrick Byrnes