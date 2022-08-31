Donovan Mitchell Sends Social Media Message to Jazz

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell may be sending a message to the front office that he expects to be traded before the start of the season. On Tuesday morning, the three-time All-Star removed 'Utah Jazz Guard' from his bio on Twitter.

Mitchell has been silent on the prospect of being traded, but the odds of Mitchell actually being dealt took a hit last night with the New York Knicks re-signing shooting guard RJ Barrett. It appears Mitchell isn’t happy with what took place.

This really shouldn’t affect whether Mitchell gets moved or not, but it’s never good when a player goes public on the matter even if it’s indirectly.

Mitchell has always been an active participant on the social media front but has been silent on the rumors surrounding his future with the Jazz. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Knicks, Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets are Mitchell's preferred destinations.

This could cause an issue in the ability to get multiple offers coming in as other teams might perceive Mitchell as a three-year rental. However, even with the Barrett development, the Knicks are still the leading candidate if a trade does get done.

Multiple unprotected picks and at least two young prospects could get it done. Second-year prospect Quentin Grimes is rumored to be coveted by the Jazz, and the Knicks would almost certainly have to be part of a deal if it were struck.

It will be interesting to see whether this latest development may be the start of Mitchell addressing his desire to leave Utah more directly, or was it just a knee-jerk reaction to what’s been an eventful summer.

There are a lot more questions that need to be answered with the season opener less than two months away.

