What’s the trade value of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? The opinions are all over the map on social media.

Jazz fans want more than what was received in the whopping Rudy Gobert exchange, while New York Knicks fans feel using the Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks trade is the logical blueprint that should be followed.

What makes sense? What’s smoke and mirrors?

Let’s be real, Jazz Nation. Mitchell’s stock isn’t that high at this time. Now, this has nothing to do with the value he brings as a player. He’s worth his weight in gold.

The problem is the Knicks have cornered the market by having the means to outbid any outside attempt to obtain the All-Star guard, paired with being one of the few franchises that have confidence in re-signing Mitchell when he hits the open market in 2025.

…but not so fast.

Knicks fans need a dose of reality, too. Mitchell is under Jazz control for three years.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge, under no circumstances, absolutely has to trade Mitchell this summer. The Jazz could postpone the tank for one year even if that means missing out on a chance of having a top-five pick in a loaded 2023 draft.

Also, getting trade value back next summer with two years left on Mitchell's deal is more than plausible. Two years is what Anthony Davis had left on his contract before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

Ex-Indiana Pacer Paul George was traded with one year left on his contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 for former No. 2 overall pick Victor Oladipo and No. 11 pick Domantas Sabonis.

The big question is, can a compromise between Utah and New York be reached?

I think it will happen in due time. Each franchise has something that the other wants and both take on risk by waiting a year.

The Jazz would decrease their odds of landing Victor Wembayana, Nick Smith, Scoot Henderson, or the Thompson twins.

New York could find itself in a bidding war as other teams' circumstances evolve. Tripping over dollars to pick up pennies is bad business when a ‘face of the franchise’ is at stake.

Honestly, a fair trade would be Mitchell to New York in exchange for five unprotected first-round picks, along with Quentin Grimes or Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin. Fillers would be added to make the money work, but this feels about right.

It's closer to the Gobert trade than Murray's, but Mitchell is the most valuable asset of the three.

Some Jazz fans will think that’s not enough, but by waiting, you’re taking on more risk than reward. The compensation in the Gobert trade was an anomaly, and this 2023 draft class is too good to postpone the tank for a year.

Knicks fans also need to remove their rose-colored glasses when it comes to Grimes, Quickley, and Toppin. They’re great prospects with room to develop on rookie deals, but in comparison, Mitchell is in a class all by himself. The Jazz would be taking on more risk.

We might have a couple more months before it all shakes out in what’s turning out to be the most eventful summer in Jazz history.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.