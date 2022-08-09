Skip to main content

A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This

Here's a plausible, fair blueprint for both the Jazz and Knicks.

What’s the trade value of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? The opinions are all over the map on social media. 

Jazz fans want more than what was received in the whopping Rudy Gobert exchange, while New York Knicks fans feel using the Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks trade is the logical blueprint that should be followed.

What makes sense? What’s smoke and mirrors?

Let’s be real, Jazz Nation. Mitchell’s stock isn’t that high at this time. Now, this has nothing to do with the value he brings as a player. He’s worth his weight in gold.

The problem is the Knicks have cornered the market by having the means to outbid any outside attempt to obtain the All-Star guard, paired with being one of the few franchises that have confidence in re-signing Mitchell when he hits the open market in 2025.

…but not so fast.

Knicks fans need a dose of reality, too. Mitchell is under Jazz control for three years. 

Jazz executive Danny Ainge, under no circumstances, absolutely has to trade Mitchell this summer. The Jazz could postpone the tank for one year even if that means missing out on a chance of having a top-five pick in a loaded 2023 draft.

Also, getting trade value back next summer with two years left on Mitchell's deal is more than plausible. Two years is what Anthony Davis had left on his contract before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019. 

Ex-Indiana Pacer Paul George was traded with one year left on his contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 for former No. 2 overall pick Victor Oladipo and No. 11 pick Domantas Sabonis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The big question is, can a compromise between Utah and New York be reached?

I think it will happen in due time. Each franchise has something that the other wants and both take on risk by waiting a year.

The Jazz would decrease their odds of landing Victor Wembayana, Nick Smith, Scoot Henderson, or the Thompson twins.

New York could find itself in a bidding war as other teams' circumstances evolve. Tripping over dollars to pick up pennies is bad business when a ‘face of the franchise’ is at stake.

Honestly, a fair trade would be Mitchell to New York in exchange for five unprotected first-round picks, along with Quentin Grimes or Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin. Fillers would be added to make the money work, but this feels about right. 

It's closer to the Gobert trade than Murray's, but Mitchell is the most valuable asset of the three. 

Some Jazz fans will think that’s not enough, but by waiting, you’re taking on more risk than reward. The compensation in the Gobert trade was an anomaly, and this 2023 draft class is too good to postpone the tank for a year.

Knicks fans also need to remove their rose-colored glasses when it comes to Grimes, Quickley, and Toppin. They’re great prospects with room to develop on rookie deals, but in comparison, Mitchell is in a class all by himself. The Jazz would be taking on more risk.

We might have a couple more months before it all shakes out in what’s turning out to be the most eventful summer in Jazz history.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Rebuild: How Many Draft Picks are Needed in a Donovan Mitchell Trade?

By Andrew Rembacz17 hours ago
Will Hardy
News

What Brand of Basketball can Jazz Nation Expect When the NBA Season Begins?

By James Lewis22 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Reasons Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks Have Stalled

By Patrick ByrnesAug 7, 2022 2:13 PM EDT
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Must Beware Prioritizing Picks Over Players in Donovan Mitchell Trade with Knicks

By Patrick ByrnesAug 6, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

ESPN Grades Jazz's Controversial Offseason Maneuvers

By Chad JensenAug 5, 2022 7:36 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

Jazz Unveil 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

By Chad JensenAug 5, 2022 7:07 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Jazz Rumored to Be Considering 3-Way Trade Proposal for Russell Westbrook

By Patrick ByrnesAug 5, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesAug 4, 2022 1:14 PM EDT