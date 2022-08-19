Deciphering 3 Hot Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

It’s been difficult to decipher fact from fiction with all the conflicting reports regarding the potential trade of Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Does the hearsay come from reliable sources that have inside intel, or is information being leaked with the intention of gaining leverage?

Let’s take analyze which rumors make sense, and what may be smoke and mirrors.

Do the Hornets and Wizards Have a Shot at Mitchell? Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports I don’t buy that any team other than the New York Knicks are on the cusp of obtaining Mitchell. Any franchise willing to give up the amount of assets that it’s going to take to acquire the three-time All-Star would have to 1.) be one piece away from contending for an NBA championship or 2.) have a level of confidence that Mitchell could be re-signed in 2025. The Hornets and Wizards have neither, and mortgaging the future for a three year rental with a ceiling of making the playoffs is illogical. Do Jazz want RJ Barrett to be Part of the Deal? Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Barrett is New York’s best player, but he’s also a never been an All-Star on the verge of max money. The former Duke standout is eligible for a five-year, $185 million extension, and whether he’s worth it remains to be seen. Taking on that risk doesn’t make sense for a team starting a rebuild. Acquiring players like Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley would be low-risk propositions. Although this trio doesn’t have the body of work that Barrett possesses, they do have team-friendlier contracts paired with room to develop. This would be consistent with a franchise starting from scratch. Paying Barrett more per year than what it would cost to keep Mitchell feels unreasonable. Are the Jazz Just as Content Keeping Mitchell? USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz want to appear that they aren’t in a rush to move Mitchell this summer, and in this case, I believe it. If Utah has decided to tank this year, then it can be done with, or without Mitchell.

Also, holding onto Mitchell for one more year isn’t going to hurt his trade value. Anthony Davis (2019) and Paul George (2017) are two recent examples of All-Stars getting hauls back with less than three years on their contract.

Bottom Line

Jazz executive Danny Ainge is going to get the asking price for Mitchell whether it’s this year, at the trade deadline, or next summer.

Time will tell which rumors turn out to be fact or fiction.

Stay tuned.

