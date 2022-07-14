Skip to main content

Latest Rumors Hint Jazz Could Tank for Chance at Victor Wembanyama Lottery

Danny Ainge could be trying to get in on the biggest NBA fish since Lebron James.

According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is open to trading all of the team's currently rostered veterans heading into the 2022-23 season.

“The Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, sources tell [The Athletic],” the tweet read

Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks, according to Charania and Jones.

This is a new development, but not surprising with the rumors of Donovon Mitchell being shopped to the highest bidder.

Oddsmakers have the New York Knicks as the heavy favorite to land Mitchell at -200 (66.7%). Utah's odds of retaining its All-Star shooting guard are +550 (15.4%), according to oddscheckers.com.

A sticking point in the Mitchell trade might be the reluctance of the Knicks to give up RJ Barrett. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard averaged 20 points a game last year for the Knicks. Any trade with Barrett involved may be considered a lateral move by the Knicks front office.

Either way, it appears that Ainge is jumping in with both feet when it comes to tanking the 2022-23 season. It’s a good year to be in the lottery with the 2023 draft being loaded with talent.

The runaway favorite to be picked No. 1 will be Victor Wembanyama out of France. The 7-foot-2 Wembanyama has the skill set to play point guard and also boasts a 7-foot-9 wing span with a 9-foot-7 standing reach.

Utah's chances of landing Wembanyama as a bottom-5 team would only be 10.5%-14.5%. This would be a game changer for the Jazz, and Ainge is going to do everything in his power to increase the odds in landing what will be the most hyped-up prospect since Lebron James.

Stay tuned. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

