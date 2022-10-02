Jazz Exec Dwyane Wade Nukes Critic From Orbit on Twitter

Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade might take flack from time to time for leaving the Miami Heat, but that doesn’t mean he won’t fire back when provoked.

Wade defended his decision to join forces with Ryan Smith and the Jazz in a recent Twitter exchange.

"So you’ve had just one job your entire life? You haven’t worked with any other companies or organizations? Also you said there!?😂 #Mansitdown," Wade tweeted.

Wade was brought in as a Jazz part owner in 2021 to help forge a new brain trust in the post-Larry H. Miller era. It’s not known how much of the team is owned by Wade, but we do know that the minimum buy-in is 1%.

The future Hall-of-Famer is well respected throughout the league and has insight on the rumblings and hearsay that’s going on in today's game. There was a lot of speculation that Wade was brought in to help close ex-Jazzan Donovan Mitchell into a long-term deal, but when the rubber met the road, Utah chose to part ways and start with a rebuild.

Now, this doesn’t mean Wade can’t help recruit free agents to come to Salt Lake City down the road. It’s no secret that the Jazz have struggled to lure top-tier talent to a long-term contract.

Wade has the clout to be a difference maker when closing deals. Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside recently chose to play for the Jazz, and it’s safe to assume that his prior relationship with Wade helped seal the deal.

Wade spent 15 years in a Heat uniform and will always be known for the championships that he brought to Miami, but he does bring up some good points in his Twitter exchange.

Either way, he’s a Jazzman now and has been one of the highlights of the Smith ownership era.

Time will tell what role Wade will play with the Jazz down the road, but fans should be happy with him and the fact that he’s part of the brain trust moving forward.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.