3 Prime Free-Agents Jazz can Afford to Target in 2023

The free agent options for the Utah Jazz this offseason may be limited, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to take a look at what lies ahead in 2023. With multiple contracts coming off the books next year, Jazz executive Danny Ainge will be looking to spend big money.

The Jazz will have to overpay to get even a fringe All-Star to come play in Salt Lake City, but isn’t that the case with any free agent these days?

Let’s get ahead of ourselves, and take a peek at what the 2023 free agent market could bring.

Gary Trent

Trent has a player option at $18,540,000 next year, and I would expect him to opt out. He averaged 18 points per game while shooting three-pointers at a 38% clip for the Toronto Raptors last year.

In a year where there will be a shortage of quality wings, I’m expecting Trent to get a huge payday. Whether the Jazz will be in the market for a player like Trent may hinge on how well Malik Beasley plays this year.

Beasley has a team option next year, so the Jazz can wait and see if a player with Trent’s skill set fits in their plans for 2023.

Jerami Grant

Grant is another unrestricted free agent that will be looking for a pay raise from the $20.955M he’ll make in 2022-23. He’s got the size and skill set that’s in demand in today's NBA.

At 6-foot-8, Grant can shoot the three, and defend the opposing team's best wing. He’ll be 29 years old next year.

It’s an age where you want to keep the contract under four years, but being in a small market, the Jazz may not have the luxury of being picky.

Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins will get max money somewhere, and the Golden State Warriors payroll is already out of control. I can’t imagine the Warriors re-signing both Jordan Poole and Wiggins.

I don’t like the idea of a max deal here, but Ainge will have to pay it if the Jazz want a player like Wiggins. He’s a player that proved his worth in this year's finals, especially on the defensive side.

The question is, how will Wiggins fair on the offensive side without Steph Curry spacing the floor and garnering the attention?

The Jazz used a portion of their mid-level exception this year on Sunday with the signing of Italian small forward Simone Fontecchio, but any big splash will have to wait for the free agency class of 2023. Only time will tell what Ainge has in store for Jazz Nation.

