Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers Preseason Game: How to Watch
After a long offseason wait, the Utah Jazz are finally getting back on the floor Friday night for the first preseason game of the year against the NBL's New Zealand Breakers.
Tonight's game will be one of six preseason matchups for the Jazz before officially taking on the regular season on October 23rd. Utah will start this year's set of preliminary contests at Delta Center, giving home fans a prime opportunity to look at some of the returning faces on this roster and a few of the rookie and veteran newcomers.
And while the first match of the preseason may not be against an NBA squad, a few familiar faces will still be coming to Salt Lake City, such as fan-favorite big man Tacko Fall joining the Breakers' preseason squad, as well as former league players Jonah Bolden and Freddie Gillespie.
With the roster fully healthy and all expected to play, one key aspect to keep an eye on for the Jazz tonight will be to see how this starting lineup shakes out as third-year head coach Will Hardy tries his hand at his first potential combination to enter the regular season with.
Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are likely locks to find their way into the first five, but beyond that, it's as good as anyone's guess.
It's an intriguing question, and one we'll inevitably find an answer to on Friday night. For now, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's first preseason contest:
New Zealand Breakers at Utah Jazz
- Date/Time: Friday, October 4 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ
- Stream: Jazz+ (subscription required)
