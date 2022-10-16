Utah Jazz 2022-23 Season: Four Bold Predictions

The Utah Jazz had a very turbulent offseason, to say the least. There were massive trades involving multiple players and a search for a new head coach.

Since arriving in Utah, the Jazz have sustained a level of success not experienced by many NBA organizations. But, relatively new executive Danny Ainge decided that the face and direction of the franchise would be much different in 2022-23.

As the summer progressed, Utah's front office continued with its plan to mold the new-look Jazz. Frustrations and opinions were at an all-time high within Jazz Nation, but the Ainge product, at least for now, is finalized after the team made its final roster cuts on Saturday.

With the 15-man roster set, let's review what the early NBA season may yield for the Jazz.

Will Hardy Elevates Jazz Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports The Jazz certainly completed their due diligence with the head-coaching interview process. Following multiple interviews, examinations, discussions, and dialogue, Hardy was hired and is now leading the Jazz. To date, Hardy has displayed confidence and poise and seems equipped to lead his new team. Under Hardy's leadership, Jazz Nation can expect the team to play hard, work the round ball offensively as a unit, and should see consistent player minute rotation. Regardless of how many games a team wins or loses, these are key ingredients in leading any professional organization. Markkanen Will Lead in Scoring & Rebounding Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Consider Lauri Markkanen the early-season favorite to lead the Jazz in these two categories. Originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 7 overall pick in 2017, Markkanen was acquired via trade by the Jazz earlier this summer. He is 6-foot-11 and fits the definition of a positionless basketball player. Markkanen's preseason performance indicates he is fully engaged and competent in coach Hardy's system. At 25 years of age, Markkanen may be displaying early signs of his prime ability as an athlete. Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley could push for being Utah's leading scorer but Markkanen's size, length, and athleticism should provide an early season treat for Jazz Nation. Sleeper: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports Jazz Nation may want to keep an early eye on Alexander-Walker, who was originally drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 with the 17th overall pick. Standing 6-foot-5, he's versatile and also fits the description of a positionless basketball player. Early evaluation reveals his sheer natural feel for the game. Alexander-Walker's hard work is paying off as he has clearly passed several Jazz frontrunners in earning additional playing time. His defensive versatility was on display in the preseason finale against the Dallas Mavericks when he individually guarded Luka Doncic for stretches in the second half. Now, I'm not saying Alexander-Walker shut Luca down, as no individual player can but, he is giving Jazz Nation a glimpse of what may be this season. Sexton & Kessler Will Need Time Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Collin Sexton And Walker Kessler should contribute this season, but they're also a work in progress. Both are former first-round picks but seem behind when compared to the current starters. Sexton will likely spell Mike Conley and we will want to monitor the early season rotations at the point guard position. Right now, Sexton seems to struggle with providing a complete game package for Coach Hardy. What cannot be denied, though, is Sexton's sheer foot speed, and the pressure he will apply to a defense when inserted into the Jazz lineup. When Sexton is on the floor, the Jazz will not rank last in pace of play. Kessler has great size with instincts and will also contribute with strong rebounding and shot-blocking. He will likely spell Jarred Vanderbilt as their skill sets are similar but Kessler has more size. The early eye test easily identified Walker's inability to defend what is termed pick-and-roll basketball. The Mavericks exploited this mismatch and other NBA teams were watching. Bottom Line Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A long season lies ahead, beginning October 19, 2022, against the Denver Nuggets. The final roster is intact and the new-look Jazz are finally ready to begin a new organizational chapter.

The only question is why Conley and Clarkson remain on the roster, if the Jazz are truly embarking on a rebuild.

Follow James on Twitter @jlewNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.