Two Inconvenient Takeaways From Jazz's 126-103 Win Over Clippers

The Utah Jazz got back to .500 but there is work to be done to get back into the plus-territory.

On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 126-103, in a wire-to-wire victory at Vivint Smart Arena. Utah's team production was plentiful, with six double-digit scorers, led by Lauri Markkanen's 34 points and 12 boards.

'The Finnisher' shot 55% from the field, nailed 6-of-8 three-point shots, was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, and registered an unrealistic +26 game rating. Markkanen was no doubt in his classic custom-deluxe package, and all the Clippers could do was encourage the league office to punch his ticket to the All-Star game.

Markkanen also found time to add Clippers center Ivica Zubac to his highlight dunk reel. This dunk was filthy and must be considered for the NBA highlight of the year.

Walker Kessler contributed with a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards, along with three assists, two blocks, and a steal, while Mike Conley chipped in with a solid 17 points and nine assists. All of the Jazz starters earned a + game rating, which is a key ingredient in winning ratios.

The Jazz are now 24-24 and have leaped to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are now 23-24 and ranked No. 8.

The Clippers produced five double-digit scorers, led by Norman Powell's 30 points. He shot 60% from the field, made 7-of-9 three-point shots, and went 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. But he stood alone amid Utah's onslaught.

The Jazz are trending upward, no doubt. However, this game showcased how close the Jazz are, and that with one last tweak to the starting lineup, how this team could elevate its ceiling considerably.

Let's dive in.

Kessler a Revelation

Jazz head coach Will Hardy recently made changes to his starting lineup. Namely, inserting Kessler, who has certainly provided an economic boost to Jazz equity.

But the question remains whether Kessler would be in the starting rotation if Kelly Olynyk were not injured. Unfortunately, it's doubtful Kessler would be a starter if Olynyk were healthy, as playing time is often pre-determined.

Rotational changes usually result from an injury rather than practice performance. Injuries are never welcomed, but they have opened the door for Kessler, and hopefully, he will remain a starter for the rest of his career.

When the Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert, I viewed Kessler as a day-one with no exceptions. He averaged nearly five blocks per game in college, is the SEC's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and has a skill set unrivaled by any current Jazzman.

Kessler filled the defensive anchor void and is already a better offensive player than Gobert was as a rookie. Again, Kessler should have been a starter from day one, but the 801 welcomes this lineup change with open arms.

Additional Lineup Changes

When a team goes on a winning or losing streak, complacency tends to dominate, and alternative ideas are buried. The Jazz are currently winning but can make tweaks that would place additional pressure on the opposition.

The Jazz should've already moved Jordan Clarkson to his natural role of being the sixth man off the bench. Sure, Clarkson is a fine player, but the eye test reveals he is clearly a sixth man and has received the highest NBA award for that role. So why not maximize this skill set?

Conley is the floor general for the Jazz, and you should want the ball in his hands as much as possible. Clarkson over-dribbles, decreases the value of Conley, and does not help ensure that everyone is in their natural position. If you analyze the off-guards of opposing teams, you will quickly notice how Clarkson over-dribbles by a mile, but these things are looked past when a is winning.

Malik Beasley and Ochai Agbaji are catch-and-shoot players and spend very little time dominating the basketball as Clarkson does. Think about Conley, Beasley, Agbaji, Markkanen, and Kessler as starters.

If the Jazz were to insert Olynyk, Ajbaji would be sent to the bench. In any event, the Jazz are better suited with Clarkson coming off the bench, regardless of what starting lineup is chosen by Hardy and company.

The Jazz will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at Vivint Smart Arena.

