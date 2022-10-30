Jazz Vanquish Grizzlies 124-123: What We Learned

Once again, the Utah Jazz participated in a high-intensity basketball game that had a playoff-like atmosphere — this time in a 124-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Salt Lake City crowd was electric, and both the Jazz and Grizzlies were better than the price of admission.

The Jazz were without several players, the most notable being Mike Conley. Utah again displayed the team versatility that future opponents should become accustomed to.

Coach Will Hardy played nine Jazzmen, and Utah was led in scoring by Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, both of whom scored 23 points. Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 21 points, and Collin Sexton contributed 19 points.

The Jazz had six double-digit scores, and every Jazz starter had at least four assists. This level of versatile contribution is a key ingredient to holding the opponent at bay.

The Grizzlies were without mega superstar Ja Morant, who was sidelined with a non-Covid illness. The Grizzlies sported five double-digit scorers, led by Desmond Bane's 32 points, while Dillon Brooks added 30 points.

This team fought tooth and nail but eventually lost in the highly contested ball game. What did we learn from Utah getting back on the winning side of the equation? Let's review key takeaways from the game.

No Jazz Player Fouled Out

The Jazz were not hampered by their customary foul issues but showed a level of toughness and resiliency in defeating the Grizzlies. If the Jazz can consistently remain out of foul trouble on a nightly basis, fans can begin to at least ponder postseason action.

And we are not talking play-in post-action, we are talking true post-action.

Young Bull Grades Solid as Starter

Sexton played nearly 32 minutes and scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shots (3-of-6 on three-pointers), four assists, and two rebounds. Sexton graded +7 with the numbers evaluation and gave Jazz Nation a glimpse of basketball post-Conley.

'Young Bull' was up to the task against the Grizzlies and is showing the 801 why Jazz executive Danny Ainge welcomed him to the organization.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines

Alexander-Walker was awarded nearly 21 minutes in the Grizzlies matchup and did not disappoint. In previous articles, I've touched on him seemingly being forgotten in the Jazz lineup.

Alexander-Walker is young and has great size, but his natural feel for the game of basketball is off the charts. The Jazz are a very deep team, but it will become more difficult to keep this position-less gem on the bench.

Alexander-Walker's all-around offensive and defensive game was intact, and he scored 11 points, with three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block shot. These numbers indicate his engagement on the floor, and on this night, Coach Hardy leaned on Walker-Alexander to display his custom deluxe package.

Olynyk is Causing Matchup Problems

Right now, GMs and executives across the NBA have to be wondering how the Jazz are meshing with so many new players. Well, Olynyk is one of those many players and has so far been a matchup nightmare for the opposition.

He contributed 23 points, with four assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. By the way, Olynyk pitched in four three-pointers. Olynyk's value lies in multiple categories, but how he can stretch the floor and score on the interior will continue to provide a fire for the Jazz.

What it Means

The Jazz seem like they are a team on a mission. Many of the Jazzmen's services were declined by other organizations for whatever reason.

As in actual life, when you feel welcome, hard tasks become feasible, and the SLC has welcomed this new era of Jazz basketball with team-oriented play being evident. The Jazz rebounded after the Denver Nuggets loss, are now 5-2, and remain atop the division.

As long as Coach Hardy and his troops keep playing chess, they will continue to run circles around even notable organizations, just look at the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets. In this early season, the Jazz have nearly doubled the victories of these three teams combined.

