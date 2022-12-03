Jazz Blow Out Pacers: Three Takeaways

What did we learn from the Utah Jazz's decimation of the Indiana Pacers?

The Utah Jazz dismantled the Indiana Pacers, 139-119, Friday night while increasing their winning streak to two games. The score is not indicative of how dominant the Jazz were, as the Pacers were doomed before exiting the locker room.

Lauri Markkanen led the charge by scoring 24 points, grabbing 13 boards, and dropping three dimes with a steal. Markkanen received an abundance of assistance from rookie teammate Walker Kessler's 20 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and an assist. A total of six Jazzmen scored in double figures.

This was a quality win for Utah as Indiana is the fifth-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, and this level of competition proves the Jazz are not a tanking team. The Pacers placed seven players in double figures, led by center Myles Turner's 18 points.

The win raises Utah's overall record to 14-11 while honing a respectable 8-3 home record at Vivint Smart Arena. The Jazz are currently the sixth-ranked team in the Western Conference.

As I've previously stated, wins pile up quickly, and losses do, too, so Jazz Nation should remain neutral. The bottom line is retaining a ticket to postseason competition, and if the season ended today, the Jazz would have an opportunity to compete for a championship.

What did we learn from Friday night's action? Here are my key takeaways after the Jazz obliterated the Pacers.

Markkanen's Value Continues to Rise

Markkanen's stock continues to rise at an insanely high clip. If his play remains consistent, he will have a legitimate claim for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and a possible invitation to the NBA All-Star game, which will be held in Salt Lake City.



The Pacers had no answer for Markkanen and company, and looked outmanned as the Jazz imposed their will all night. As the contest progressed, the Pacers' body language looked defeated, which prompted rapid boarding on the team plane out of Utah.

Kessler Will Become a Starter

Kessler assisted in breaking the Pacers' will to even compete in the contest. Pacers center Myles Turner and his teammates seemed satisfied receiving guaranteed contractual funds because they simply had no chance to win this game.

I was a bit surprised at how easily the Jazz controlled the game against a playoff-caliber opponent, but Kessler's play gave his team a holiday recipe on why he cannot be held out of the starting lineup much longer. He will be an excellent defensive anchor for the new-look Jazz.

What it Means

The Jazz matched their season high for points with 139 against the Pacers. Most of the Jazzmen played and contributed to the victory.

There isn't much time to celebrate, as the Portland Trail Blazers will be in town on Saturday night, while the Jazz prep for game time. Look for the Jazz to add to their win steak and remain in the postseason picture.

