Jazz 132, Timberwolves 126: 3 Winners, 3 Losers

The much-anticipated matchup between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, featuring ex-fan favorite Rudy Gobert, is now in the books.

Out of the gates, it looked like we were headed to a blowout as the Jazz found themselves down 17 points in the first quarter. But not so fast — the pesky Jazz stormed back in the second half and looked to have the game in control, before blowing a seven-point lead with only 1:54 left in the game, allowing the barn-burner to go to overtime.

With the help of some incredible shot-making, the Jazz squeaked by the Timberwolves in overtime with an eye-opening 132-126 upset on the road over a team projected to be top-four in the West.

Just like always, there were winners and losers in a game that had Jazz Nation on the edge of its feet.

Let’s break it down.

Winner: Jordan Clarkson

The former Sixth Man of the Year was a walking bucket tonight. Clarkson provided energy, shot-making ability, and was the difference-maker. He finished with 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting while dishing out six assists.

The trade market will be hot and heavy for Clarkson, but he might not be on the block anymore. The timing couldn’t be better for a player who can opt-out in a weak 2023 free-agent market and an 8.4% increase in the salary cap. Can you say cha-ching?

Loser: Rudy Gobert

Jazz Nation has to be happy for the big fella for being put in a situation where he can thrive and compete for a championship. The Timberwolves are set up for the next three years with Gobert leading the way, but tonight wasn't his night.

Gobert dominated the boards and made his presence known on the defensive side, but he missed two crucial free throws with less than a minute remaining in OT that put Utah over the top. Not exactly what Gobert had hoped for.

Loser: Pro-Tanking Jazz Fans

I know it's been only two games, but the Jazz are definitely putting their best foot forward. The proven veterans are getting their minutes, and the players that need development are watching from the bench.

This team has enough talent to avoid being a bottom-five team. Unless there’s a roster reshuffle or head coach Will Hardy decides to limit the veterans' minutes, there won’t be a top-five pick coming to Salt Lake City.

Winner: Lauri Markannen

Markkanen continued to impress and provided Jazz fans with the most exciting highlight of the night. With 7:30 left in the first quarter, Markkannen was on the receiving end in a pick-and-roll with Mike Conley and posterized Gobert with a rim-rattling thunder dunk.

Markkanen finished the night with 22 points and 13 rebounds in a Jazz victory. Could max money be around the corner for the sharpshooter out of Finland?

Loser: Jarred Vanderbilt

It would've been fun to watch Vanderbilt shine in a return to his old stomping grounds, but that wasn’t the case. Vanderbilt was a non-factor as he got into foul trouble for the second straight game.

The ex-Timberwolf picked up three fouls in just eight minutes of action in the first half and underwhelmed overall with four points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Winner: Will Hardy

We shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves, but Hardy has this group playing hard. A new voice is just what the doctor ordered in Salt Lake City.

In both games played, the Jazz have out-hustled their opponent and have looked like the team that wants to be there. This is a far cry from what Jazz Nation has been accustomed to over the last couple of years.

It's early, but it appears Jazz executive Danny Ainge made the right choice. Congratulations to Hardy for his first win on the road.

The next Jazz game is this Sunday as they go on the road and face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

