Bulls Update Alex Caruso's Injury Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz look to make it two in a row versus the Chicago Bulls.

The Utah Jazz travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday night. The Bulls will be missing some key contributors heading into the next contest, as Javonte Green (knee) and Tony Bradley (COVID-19) are listed as out, while Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable.

The Jazz will continue to rest Collin Sexton’s hamstring. It was reported Sexton would be out for at least a week, which would make Tuesday’s game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers the earliest he would be available.

The Jazz are coming off a much-needed win night over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night that snapped their five-game losing streak. Head coach Will Hardy juggled his normal rotation, which helped contribute to the victory.

Talen Horton-Tucker saw action for the first time in five games, while Ochai Agbaji received double-digit minutes for only the sixth time this year. Agbaji will be the one to keep an eye on against the Bulls.

The first-round pick from Kansas was a major factor in the Donavon Mitchell trade but hasn’t seen much time on the court this year. Did Agbaji's performance against Houston solidify a permanent spot in the rotation?

The young players have had a short leash in regard to earning consistent minutes from Hardy this year, but Agbaji does bring a skill set on defense that Utah has been lacking at the wing.

A bigger question is, what will Jazz executive Danny Ainge do leading up to the trade deadline? In order to create a clear path for more minutes, one of Utah’s guards might need to be traded.

Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley have all been mentioned in the rumor mill at some point. Has it all been smoke and mirrors, or is Utah headed towards a roster shake-up before the February 9 trade deadline? Only time will tell.

Tip-off is Saturday night at 6:00 pm MDT.

