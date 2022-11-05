The Utah Jazz scored 40 points in the first quarter, 75 points in the first half, and continued their torrid pace while closing the show to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116. Utah once again provided its fanbase with an intense playoff-style product, proving this team is not interested in tanking.

The non-tank attitude should be a treat to Jazz Nation, as I have long considered this franchise the greatest small-market basketball team in NBA history. This fanbase is accustomed to a winning tradition, which seems to be continuing after an uncertain offseason.

The Jazz pushed their record to 7-3 and are in third place in the Western Conference standings.

The Jazz generated five double-figure scorers, led by Lauri Markkanen's 27 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. Floor general Mike Conley got in on the action with his version of the 'Ole School Double-Double,' scoring 15 points, with 10 assists, two boards, and one steal. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points with seven rebounds, and three assists, while Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton scored a respectable 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The Lakers were led in scoring by Russell Westbrook's 28 points, six assists, and three rebounds, while Anthony Davis chipped in with 22 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. LeBron James quietly nearly triple-doubled with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

This game began with a frantic pace, with Utah building a double-digit lead and treating the Lakers crowd with its own version of 'Show Time.' Who were the biggest winners and losers on the night?

Let's dive in.

Winner: Jazz Nation

Who would've ever thought the Utah Jazz would be 7-3 after the offseason maneuvers we witnessed? Answer: nobody.

Congratulations to Jazz Nation, as your team is proving that it's not tanking and wants to win a championship. It's great to be 7-3, but NBA opponents did not see this coming.

Maybe the Jazz can hold a summer seminar and teach the Pistons, Magic, Rockets, and Kings how to rebuild a franchise successfully.

Loser: Patrick Beverley

When Patrick Beverley was traded to the Lakers, he stated on Twitter, "Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!"

The Jazz received Talen Horton-Tucker from the Lakers in the Beverley trade and are the clear-cut winners. Beverley is a self-proclaimed great defender in the NBA.

Against the Jazz, at least, we saw firsthand how Beverley escorted Jazz guards to the rim and open jump shots. If this performance was a sample size of his tough defense, Conley, Clarkson, and Collin Sexton might combine for 100 points the next time they see the Lakers.

Winner: Father Time

We know the Lakers are an aging team, but on Friday night, they looked old compared to the Jazz. The Jazz just seemed to have the edge with regard to speed, quickness, and getting to loose balls at a higher clip.

And as this season progresses and the Jazz continue to gel, I'm not sure if the Lakers can catch up to Utah as the teams are currently constructed.

Loser: Rudy Gay

Gay garnered just under 10 minutes of playtime, finishing 0-for-2 from the field. Zero points.

This was an excellent bounce-back victory for the Jazz while moving to 7-3. Jazz Nation can move past this early season verbiage as we are 10 games in, and the team is picking up steam, which is what you get with hunger and youth.

The Jazz are playing like they haven't won any games, and it is awesome to see. Coach Hardy is up to the task and does not get in the way of his team or his players. If future Jazz opponents have not taken notice, they should become aware that the 801 has almost overnight become a legitimate playoff contender.

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday

