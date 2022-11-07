Biggest Jazz Winners & Losers in 110-102 Road Win Over Clippers

The Utah Jazz continued to defy the preseason power rankings with a 110-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was another collective effort with five players reaching double figures, led by Jordan Clarkson's 23 points while knocking down six three-pointers.

As usual, some players came out ahead, and others not so much. Let’s dive into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday night's action.

Winner: Clarkson’s Bank Account

The former Sixth Man of the Year continues to show the league that he’s much more than a hired gun. Clarkson is averaging 5.3 assists a game while still scoring on all three levels.

The timing couldn’t be better, as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Clarkson is putting up similar numbers as Miami Heat guard Tyler Hero, who just signed a four-year, $120 million contract. At 30 years old, Clarkson might not land a four-year contract, but getting $25-30 million per year over 2-3 years is definitely in play.

The question is, does Utah pony up, or trade before the deadline?

Loser: Jazz Bench Not Named Collin Sexton

The effects of not having starting power forward Jarred Vanderbilt available trickled down to the bench production. Taking Sexton out of the equation, the bench produced 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

With Malik Beasley inserted in the starting lineup, it was slim pickings after Sexton. At some point, head coach Will Hardy has to replace veteran Rudy Gay, who continues to underwhelm.

Winner: Coach Hardy

Hardy went unconventional, closing the game with Sexton instead of Clarkson. It paid dividends as Sexton scored nine points in the last 4:41.

Sexton is a matchup nightmare for the bigger guards that can’t stay in front of him. Hardy recognized it and went with the hot hand. Already the favorite to win Coach of the Year, Hardy continues to press all the correct buttons at the right time.

Loser: Iso Ball

Paul George is one of the best one-on-one players in the world, but the Jazz are proving to the league that you can win without an elite isolation player. It’s strength in numbers when it comes to Utah’s style of play and the days of clearing out for one player are a thing of the past for the Jazz.

Winner: Jazz Fourth-Quarter Defense

In the last two games, Utah’s defense in the fourth quarter has been a difference-maker. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Jazz gave up 21 points while only giving up 17 against the Clippers.

Coach Hardy has taken note.

“We are finding ways to win as a team," Hardy said. “I thought our guys stuck in there and competed to the end. We gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter. I’m proud of the team to overcome 20 turnovers.”

Let's see if the Jazz can continue that trend when they host the Lakers on Monday night, playing their third game in four nights.

Loser: Pro-Tank Crowd

It's not looking great for Jazz fans that had their sights set on May 23rd and the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. There’s been enough of a sample size to see that this fast start isn’t just lighting in a bottle.

The success we’ve seen has legs, and with each passing day, it appears that Utah will be playing for the present. The Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson pipe dreams should be put to rest.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.