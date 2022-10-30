Skip to main content

Jazz 124, Grizzlies 123: 4 Winners, 2 Losers

The Utah Jazz won on the second game of a back-to-back stretch.

The Utah Jazz continue to chalk up the wins despite being a projected bottom-five team in most preseason power rankings.

An electric crowd and clutch three-point shooting led the Jazz to a 124-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 23 points, while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 21.

Memphis shooting guard Desmond Bane led all scorers with 32 points in a losing cause.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night and came down to some timely three-point shooting in the fourth quarter. Olynyk knocked down a 27-footer at the 1:08 mark to give the Jazz a one-point lead which was followed up by a 25-footer from Malik Beasley with 23 seconds left to go up four. 

The Grizzlies still had a chance to win it in regulation with 1.4 seconds left and the ball, but fumbled the inbound pass as time expired.

Let's break down the winners and losers in the nail-biter in Salt Lake City.

Winner: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker was impressive Friday night against the Denver Nuggets and was rewarded with a bigger role against the Grizzlies. Prior to Saturday's game, the shooting guard from Canada had only logged 14 minutes all season, but on Saturday, night Alexander-Walker logged 21 minutes and scored 11 points while knocking down two three-pointers.

Alexander-Walker even earned some post-game props from Jazz coach Will Hardy. 

Loser: Rudy Gay

Was this game the tipping point to take the veteran out of the rotation? Ochai Agbaji and Alexander-Waker have made their case while Gay recovers from Covid. 

Agbaji needs the reps to develop, and at this point, Gay’s trade value is set in stone. The Jazz would be hard-pressed to find a reason not to make a change.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winner: Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk was a major contributor Saturday night, scoring 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting while knocking down four three-pointers. The veteran center acquired in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade has made himself at home in Salt Lake City. 

Olynyk is playing a position that was supposed to be Utah’s biggest weakness after the Rudy Gobert trade, but has turned it into a strength. Having a center that can stretch the floor is something Jazz fans can get used to.

Winner: Collin Sexton

Sexton got his first start of the season due to veteran Mike Conley not suiting up with a rest day. The flashy point guard that was acquired in the Donovan Mitchell trade showed why the Jazz brain trust signed him to a four-year, $71 million contract.

Sexton finished the game with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting and knocked down a trio of three-pointers. He brings a lot of energy to the game and is becoming a fan favorite.

Winner: Jazz Crowd

Props to the crowd that showed up at Vivint Arena. Don't tell Jazz fans that losing is winning in a season where all the talk has been tanking the season. 

The home crowd was electric, and even the Grizzlies TV announcers noted how impressed they were with the atmosphere despite it only being the seventh game of the season.

Loser: Jazz First-Round Pick via Brooklyn

Jazz fans will be rooting against the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers all year for better draft position. Utah will receive the pick of the team that finishes with the better record. 

The Nets are floundering, but the 76ers just won two games on the road against quality opponents (Chicago and Toronto.) Philadelphia looks to be rebounding after a 1-4 start.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Credits Two Players for Big Grizzlies Win

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Lauri Markkanen Makes Jazz History with Strong Start to Season

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
News

Ja Morant Doubtful as Jazz Face Short-Handed Grizzlies

By Patrick Byrnes
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) plays for the ball against Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Nuggets: 5 Hard Takeaways

By James Lewis
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) moves to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends on the play during the third quarter at Ball Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Nuggets: Biggest Winners & Losers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) takes a shot over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter at Ball Arena.
News

Jazz Get Cold, Fall to Nuggets, 117-101, in Rematch

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) gets past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Keys to a Jazz Road Victory Over Nuggets

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) tries to get past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Rule Out Two Players for Nuggets Rematch

By Patrick Byrnes