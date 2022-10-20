Skip to main content

Jazz 123, Nuggets 102: 4 Winners, 3 Losers

The Utah Jazz stunned the NBA by handling the Denver Nuggets at home in the season opener.
The Utah Jazz have heard all the offseason talk about the front office hoping to tank the 2022-23 season. Based on Utah's overwhelming 123-102 win over the vaunted Denver Nuggets in the season opener, first-year head coach Will Hardy and the players are making their voices heard on the subject of tanking. 

It's only Game 1, but the Jazz aren't playing ball with executive Danny Ainge's tank mode. This team isn't going quietly into that good night. 

No, a young, new-look Jazz squad put a beatdown on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Hardy knew he only had one chance to make a first impression with Jazz Nation, and he did so with gusto. 

Who were Utah's biggest winners and losers from its upset win over Denver? It's a stiff task picking out any losers from tonight's inspired performance, but let's dive in. 

Winner: Collin Sexton

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) gets past Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and goes to the basket during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.

This kid's game speed cannot be overstated. Entering in relief of Mike Conley, and playing in the lineup late with the staring point guard, Sexton was crucial in hammering home Utah's death knell into Denver. 

Sexton came through big in the clutch, scoring seven fourth-quarter points, and drawing a frustrating charging foul from Jokic. It's early yet, but Utah's decision to extend Sexton after acquiring him via trade from Cleveland seems wise at first blush. 

Sexton led all Jazz scorers with 20 points — off the bench, no less. 

Loser: Mike Conley

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) tries to put the ball in the basket after getting past Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) during the second half at Vivint Arena.

Like every other 'loser' on tonight's list, Conley did not play poorly. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and two timely steals. 

But Sexton was a force to be reckoned with. However, Conley brings that veteran poise and savvy to the table and for a first-year coach like Hardy, it'll be hard to turn away from that security blanket. 

But Sexton could force the issue if he continues to play like he did in Game 1.

Winner: Malik Beasley

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) gets called for traveling after trying to get past Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.

Beasley came in off the bench and kept the momentum rolling for the Jazz. In his first game in Utah, he dropped 15 points and five rebounds. 

It'll be interesting to see how the starting lineup calculus shakes out in the coming weeks, because there were questions on who would start at the two and Beasley made a strong case in Game 1. 

Loser: Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson

Again, it's hard to single out any 'losers' from Utah's debut, but if we're picking nits, I'd throw Clarkson in that category. He went just 3-for-9 from the field (33.3%) and ended the night with 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists. 

It wasn't a nothing-burger, but in the wake of Beasley playing so well, it'll be interesting to see how this lineup chemistry plays out. 

Winner: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.

Talk about a night of debuts. Markkanen finished second on the team with 17 points, and led the Jazz with 33:03 minutes. 

This kid looks to be the real deal. Markannen shined in his first Jazz game and against a quality opponent. 

Winner: Walker Kessler

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) exchange well wishes after their game at Vivint Arena.

The rookie posted a double-double in his first game as a pro, finishing the night with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Coming in off the bench, he provided a boost to the Jazz as a presence in the middle — on both offense and defense. 

Kessler proved to have some scoring panache, with his highlight of the night coming on an under-the-backboard layup. 

Loser: Jarred Vanderbilt

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) gets past Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and goes to the basket during the second quarter at Vivint Arena.

Jarred Vanderbilt did not play poorly in his first game with the Jazz. He finished the night with seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

But in the shadow of Walker Kessler's double-double, the pressure is on Vanderbilt to continue holding it down at center. Make no mistake, though, he played well with the 18:06 minutes he received.

Kessler got 23:40, for what it's worth. A big reason for that was Vanderbilt picking up his fifth foul by the third quarter. 

What a night, though, for Jazz Nation. Enjoy this one. 

