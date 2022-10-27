Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement

The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night.

At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets by a whopping 19 points. Houston stormed back with a furious fourth quarter, but the Jazz rallied late to secure the win.

Lauri Markkanen led the way for Utah with 24 points, followed closely by Jordan Clarkson's 20. The Jazz had five double-digit scorers on the night, including Malik Beasley (14), Talen Horton-Tucker (14), and Mike Conley (13).

No Jazzman produced double-digit rebounds, but Markkanen had nine, to go along with three assists and a blocked shot. We're starting to understand more deeply head coach Will Hardy's strategy for player minutes.

Markkanen received the most playing time with 34 minutes, but fans might be surprised to learn that Kelly Olynyk had the second-most on the team with 29:14, followed by Clarkson with 28:55. Conley had 27:46 minutes. Not bad for being 35 years old.

Getting their fourth win in five games, the Jazz continue to make a statement to the NBA. This is not a club intent on embracing tank mode, as most of the offseason chatter projected.

Hardy has this team playing with fire and chemistry, which is surprising, considering the disparate collection of personnel that has only been playing together for a couple of months, with the exception of veterans like Clarkson, Conley, and Rudy Gay.

If you were sleeping on the Jazz, it's time to wake up because this team just might be for real.

