Skip to main content

Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement

Sound the alarm: the Utah Jazz are for real.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night.

At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets by a whopping 19 points. Houston stormed back with a furious fourth quarter, but the Jazz rallied late to secure the win.

Lauri Markkanen led the way for Utah with 24 points, followed closely by Jordan Clarkson's 20. The Jazz had five double-digit scorers on the night, including Malik Beasley (14), Talen Horton-Tucker (14), and Mike Conley (13).

No Jazzman produced double-digit rebounds, but Markkanen had nine, to go along with three assists and a blocked shot. We're starting to understand more deeply head coach Will Hardy's strategy for player minutes.

Markkanen received the most playing time with 34 minutes, but fans might be surprised to learn that Kelly Olynyk had the second-most on the team with 29:14, followed by Clarkson with 28:55. Conley had 27:46 minutes. Not bad for being 35 years old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Getting their fourth win in five games, the Jazz continue to make a statement to the NBA. This is not a club intent on embracing tank mode, as most of the offseason chatter projected.

Hardy has this team playing with fire and chemistry, which is surprising, considering the disparate collection of personnel that has only been playing together for a couple of months, with the exception of veterans like Clarkson, Conley, and Rudy Gay.

If you were sleeping on the Jazz, it's time to wake up because this team just might be for real. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) in the first quarter at Toyota Center.
News

How Jazz can Exploit Rockets in Utah Rematch

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) in the second quarter at Toyota Center.
News

New Report Quashes Controversial Jordan Clarkson Trade Rumor

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) in the second quarter at Toyota Center.
News

4 Keys to Jazz Beating Rockets at Home

By Patrick Byrnes
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Tracking Jazz's 2023 First-Round Picks Gleaned from Busy Offseason

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks to his team during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Target Center.
News

NBA Insider Throws Cold Water on Jazz Hot Start

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) tries to steal the ball from Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) in the second half at Toyota Center.
News

Jazz Fall to Rockets: Biggest Winners & Losers

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) in the second quarter at Toyota Center.
News

Jazz Lose to Rockets 114-108: 5 Takeaways

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks to pass the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
News

Jordan Clarkson Linked in New Jazz-Lakers Trade Rumor

By Patrick Byrnes