Jazz Beat Timberwolves: 4 Key Takeaways

The Utah Jazz defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, 132-126. New Jazz head coach Will Hardy and his staff have the team executing successful game planning.

The team detail was obvious offensively and defensively, with team contributions coming from each player who entered the game. Coach Hardy has instilled the importance of the team, and each individual has bought in, resulting in early season success.

As you watch the Jazz compete in games, it's quite noticeable that opponent game film and team scouting reports have been digested. Coach Hardy seems very composed as a newcomer and continues to keep the Jazz neutral and calm even in intense game time.

What did we learn from Utah's second big win of the season? Here are my key takeaways.

A Half-Dozen Double-Digit Scorers

The Jazz had six double-figure scorers led by Jordan Clarkson's 29, Lauri Marrkanen's 24, Kelly Olynyk's 21, Malik Beasley's 15, Mike Conley's 12, and Collin Sexton's 11. This level of team production will place immense pressure on Jazz opponents as most NBA teams do not generally produce that many double-digit scorers in the same game.

It will be interesting to see how NBA scouting opponents will try to defend the Jazz in the future. The inability to key on any specific scorer will provide some restless nights when preparing scouting reports against the Jazz.

Jazz Operating as a Complete Unit

10 Jazzmen received game minutes, and everyone contributed in multiple statistical categories. More impressive than even the many double-digit scorers was the fact that every Jazz player had at least one assist and at least two rebounds.

That's correct, Jazz Nation, and not a misprint. After this loss, the Timberwolves may not be so confident when playing the Jazz later in the season.

Markkanen dazzled again with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, tightening his early-season grip as a positionless basketball player. Multiple Timberwolves tried to defend Markkanen, but his size, versatility, and athleticism were on full display as he shredded the opponent.

Markkannen even jammed on Rudy Gobert in the first half of the contest. I'm sure the NBA is watching, but if not, Markkanen is the current front-runner for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Clarkson can Provide Overwhelming Offense

Clarkson's scoring ability overwhelmed the Timberwolves. 23 of his 29 points were tossed in the basket in the second half.

The dynamic about Clarkson's scoring is he's proven he can be effective as a starter or reserve, which will be key as the Jazz continue to evaluate the future. Now that Clarkson has several teammates that have shown early-season scoring ability, look for him to average over 20 points per game for the season.

Bottom Line

Coach Hardy has his team operating as a true NBA unit. It's quite refreshing to actually witness an NBA team play basketball and not be distracted by sideshows.

The Jazz have bought into the team concept, translating into early season success. The Jazz seem to be navigating one day, and one game at a time.

If Coach Hardy can keep the neutral energy and not sway east or west, maybe the Jazz won't need a play in the tournament. Just maybe they make the playoffs outright.

