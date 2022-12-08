What did we learn from the Utah Jazz's wild win over the Golden State Warriors?

The Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 124-123, in a contest that could be considered the best NBA game of the year (so far). From the very tip of this season, the Jazz have been a hot topic across the basketball world.

The team's 9-1 record after 10 games raised scrutiny, placing additional sports media attention on the Jazz. Then there were more wins and more losses. Eventually, the Jazz would take a dive and lose five straight games but have refused to relinquish postseason eligibility.

For the doubters who still may not believe this Jazz team is a legitimate playoff contender, let's walk through the key takeaways from Wednesday night's contest vs. the Warriors.

Warriors' Championship DNA Embraced

When the Warriors come to town, the opportunity to dismantle the reigning defending Champion is on your basketball mind. This thought process includes the organization, coaches, players, fans, and the community.

The hunger for victory was more than relevant as the Jazz battled back and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the closing moments. Although the Warriors were without Steph Curry and other notables, the Jazz were sans several key pieces, including Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanan.

Curry's massive talent will require any team to increase its intensity when competing against the Warriors, whether he is playing or not. The Jazz embraced the Warriors' championship DNA and found a way to hail victorious.

Walker Kessler Delivers as a Starter

My wish for inserting Kessler in the starting lineup was finally granted, and he more than delivered with an awesome performance, totaling 10 points, 12 boards, five blocks, and a steal. Fans should hope that he's a starter for the rest of his career.

Coaches have their reasons for making certain decisions, but it's difficult to understand why it took this amount of time to insert Kessler into the Jazz starting lineup. Kessler is easily the team's best rebounder, shot blocker, and rim protector.

When it comes to rookies, there will always be going pains, but Kessler's upside is too great to overlook. Maybe the Jazz brain trust intervened over the mini-break and decided it was time for Kessler to be a full-time starter. This young man overwhelmed the Warriors' interior and was a key piece in the victory.

Bench Bragging Rights

The Jazz received contributions from a number of players but let's spread some holiday cheer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Simone Fontecchio. Alexander-Walker totaled 11 points, seven boards, four assists, and three steals.

The most impactful steal of his career to date was when he ripped Jordan Poole clean, leading to a fastbreak and the winning basket. Alexander-Walker's total floor game was on display, and he should receive increased playing time in the immediate future.

Collin Sexton exited the game due to injury, and if he remains out of competition, look for Alexander-Walker to lead the Jazz from the lead guard position during what remains of Conley's absence.

Fontecchio, the 'Italian Jordan,' decided to display his custom deluxe package while performing dunk shots with both hands. On his career night, he scored 18 points and drained a trio of three-point shots. Fontecchio's highlight was his game-winning dunk that sent the Warriors to the locker room.

What it Means

The Jazz operated as a complete unit and provided the 801 with the best game of the season. Yes, both teams were short-handed but so are many teams across the league.

The Jazz are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and only time will tell where they end the season. Wednesday's game was another great chapter in this chaotic but entertaining Jazz season.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!