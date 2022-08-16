Skip to main content

The Failed Donovan Mitchell Trade was a Blessing in Disguise for Jazz

By design or error, the nixed Donovan Mitchell trade benefits Jazz Nation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Suddenly the Utah Jazz are exercising restraint with Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations. And if hindsight is truly 20/20, the Jazz should celebrate preseason success.

Anytime an NBA All-Star garners advertised availability, an abundance of prospective suitors will present a legion of proposals. The reason is, that an All-Sar is widely considered one of the top-24 players in the entire world, and negotiations then take center stage.

It's well documented by several outlets the New York Knicks were extremely active in trying to acquire Mitchell. Yes, there were other parties but the Knicks seemed the most interested. 

Lets review why this overall trade would not benefit either team, but especially the Jazz.

Multiple picks would have been the focal point with as many as seven to complete the trade. Sometimes picks can be protected but other times picks may not be. 

The Knicks certainly have the draft capital to facilitate a Mitchell trade but neither team would move vertically per a playoff seeding. With no Mitchell on the Jazz roster in addition to the Rudy Gobert trade, Utah would experience losing never witnessed in its rich traditional history. Draft picks are always the roll of the dice, so the Jazz made the correct decision in declining to trade Mitchell to the Knicks.

The rumored players possibly involved between the Jazz and Knicks would be worse than the proposed picks aspect of the trade.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes were the rumored players along with picks that the Jazz may have obtained. None of the listed players have been named an All-Star, Rookie of the Year, or even a Dunk Contest Champion. Although Mitchell was not officially named Rookie of the Year he should have been. Ben Simmons was not a true rookie when he won the award.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge has a lot of experience in the NBA trade market, but how many All-Stars currently in their prime has he traded?

I've never advocated for trades, as generally, one side receives the shaft. The  Gobert trade was okay, but it would have been interesting to see Gobert and Mitchell together under different coaching guidance.

For certain, the Jazz should be elated Mitchell still resides in the 801 as an NBA All-Star, Slam Dunk Champion, and one of the top players in the world. The NBA is a business, but the urgency to trade Mitchell just seemed rushed for no reason. 

Now it's time to prepare for training camp and get ready for the 2022-23 grind house. One thing is certain: retaining  Mitchell is the correct decision and Jazz Nation can rest easy in making the playoff push.

Follow James on Twitter @jlewNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Italy player Simone Fontecchio (13) reacts after a made three point basket during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.
News

How the Simone Fontecchio Signing Could Pay Dividends for Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes20 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) react after a call in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena.
News

Predicting Who Steps Up as No. 2 Option for Jazz in 2022-23

By Andrew Rembacz20 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Factions Within Jazz Front Office have 'Never Wanted' to Trade Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesAug 14, 2022 12:54 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) slap hands during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

How a Misfit Jazz Team Could be a Contender in 2022-23

By Andrew RembaczAug 13, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

Jazz Most Realistic 2022-23 Scenario Involves Donovan Mitchell Staying & a Playoff Push

By Patrick ByrnesAug 12, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Report: Jazz 'Closely Monitoring' Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

By Patrick ByrnesAug 11, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Scottie Barnes Headlines Local Utah Powder League Showcase

By Andrew RembaczAug 10, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

By James LewisAug 10, 2022 12:12 PM EDT