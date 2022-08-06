Skip to main content

Jazz Must Beware Prioritizing Picks Over Players in Donovan Mitchell Trade with Knicks

Danny Ainge has to walk this razor's edge in a prospective trade with the Knicks.

The New York Knicks have a plethora of future draft picks and young talent that the Utah Jazz will be targeting as they try to trade Donovan Mitchell.

Tony Jones of The Athletic recently stated on ESPN radio that Jazz executive Danny Ainge would prefer picks over players if a trade were to occur.

“If you’re Danny Ainge, the value of this deal comes from unprotected picks,” Jones said. 

But there’s a problem with loading up on draft capital from the Knicks. New York would have a solid young core of RJ Barrett (22), Jalen Brunson (25), and Mitchell (25) entering their prime years. Could the Knicks be hitting a window where they’ll be in playoff contention year in and year out? At the least, this is not a team headed for the lottery.

This wouldn’t be good for the Jazz. It might be a challenge to get equal value back for Mitchell if the compensation ended up being selections in the 20s down the road.

The good news is the Knicks have three up-and-comers that should be prioritized by Utah over picks if a trade were to take place.

Don’t let Obi Toppin’s stat line of nine points and 3.7 rebounds per game fool you. The development of the former No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft has been stalled because Julius Randle took most of the minutes at the 4, but in the last five games of the regular season, he was given an opportunity to shine. 

Toppin averaged 27 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field. It’s unlikely the Jazz would do better with a late or mid-first rounder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quentin Grimes is only one year into his rookie deal and is another player who has a huge upside but hasn’t had the opportunity to get minutes in New York. His stock recently went up as he earned first-team honors in this year's Summer League while averaging 22.6 points a game. 

Grimes is 6-foot-5 with a wing span of 6-foot-8 with a chance of being an elite defender, and Salt Lake City is a perfect place to get the live reps to develop. The chances of the Jazz getting a player as good as Grimes with a draft pick above No. 15 is definitely plausible, but less than a 50-50 proposition.

Immanuel Quickley is another young player that’s already cemented his place as a solid rotation piece in the league. He averaged 11 points in just 23 minutes a game last year, and at only 22 years of age, may have just scratched the surface. 

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Knicks were 12.2 points better per 100 possessions when Quickley was in the game. The former first-round pick out of Kentucky will be a backup with the addition of Mitchell and Brunson, but could start in Salt Lake City if the Jazz were to clean house.

Toppin, Grimes, and Quickley could all be under team control for 6-7 years, which is vital for a small-market team that knows all too well the difficulty of drawing talent to Utah via free agency. Now, this doesn’t mean that picks shouldn’t be a part of a trade, but these three players need to be priority No. 1.

Ainge should be commended for the haul that was acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade, but prioritizing picks over players with the Knicks could prove costly. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

ESPN Grades Jazz's Controversial Offseason Maneuvers

By Chad Jensen17 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

Jazz Unveil 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

By Chad Jensen18 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Jazz Rumored to Be Considering 3-Way Trade Proposal for Russell Westbrook

By Patrick ByrnesAug 5, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesAug 4, 2022 1:14 PM EDT
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Here's Why Trading Rudy Gobert was a Questionable Transaction for Jazz

By James LewisAug 3, 2022 1:21 PM EDT
Alex Jensen, Bryan Bailey
News

Report: Jazz Shake Up Coaching Staff, Promote One Assitant to Front of Bench

By Patrick ByrnesAug 3, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles up court during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.
News

Why Jazz are Linked to RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesAug 2, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor

By Patrick ByrnesAug 1, 2022 3:20 PM EDT