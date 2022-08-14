Report: Factions Within Jazz Front Office have 'Never Wanted' to Trade Donovan Mitchell

The rumors surrounding Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell keep rolling in like clockwork. NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report was interviewed on The Knicks Film School podcast and addressed where things stand with Mitchell’s future.

“There are big portions of Utah leadership from my understanding that have never wanted to trade Donovan…that don’t want to trade Donovan," Fischer said.



Fischer also addressed the rumors regarding Cleveland Cavalier shooting guard Collin Sexton.

“I still think they’re looking at some type of sign and trade thing with Collin Sexton to try and add a piece around Donovan Mitchell," Fischer said.

A few weeks ago, it appeared that Mitchell was on his way out the door, but those rumors have since subsided, and it’s been reported that the Jazz and Knicks haven’t spoken in weeks.

The Knicks have always been the favorite to land Mitchell if a trade were to take place, but it will require compensation similar to what the Jazz took home in the Rudy Gobert deal.

The feeling around the league is that the Minnesota Timberwolves overpaid for Gobert and in so doing, set unrealistic expectations of what compensation should look like involving All-Star caliber players.

Whether that’s true or not doesn’t matter to Jazz executive Danny Ainge. The notion that the Jazz front office is being strong-armed into dealing Mitchell at a discount is delusional. Mitchell can’t hit the open market until 2025, and 'Trader' Danny will only deal on his terms.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Jazz have built a roster that can make a run at a playoff spot. Staying competitive bodes well if they’re going to have any shot at re-signing Mitchell when he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

This is also good news to Jazz Nation. Mitchell is still a fan favorite and with the 2023 All-Star game to be held in Salt Lake City, there’s a lot to get excited about.

How this all plays out is a mystery, but it looks like Mitchell has a real shot of suiting up for the Jazz in 2022-23.

