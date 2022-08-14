Skip to main content

Report: Factions Within Jazz Front Office have 'Never Wanted' to Trade Donovan Mitchell

Is Donovan Mitchell staying put?

The rumors surrounding Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell keep rolling in like clockwork. NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report was interviewed on The Knicks Film School podcast and addressed where things stand with Mitchell’s future.

“There are big portions of Utah leadership from my understanding that have never wanted to trade Donovan…that don’t want to trade Donovan," Fischer said. 

Fischer also addressed the rumors regarding Cleveland Cavalier shooting guard Collin Sexton.

“I still think they’re looking at some type of sign and trade thing with Collin Sexton to try and add a piece around Donovan Mitchell," Fischer said. 

A few weeks ago, it appeared that Mitchell was on his way out the door, but those rumors have since subsided, and it’s been reported that the Jazz and Knicks haven’t spoken in weeks.

The Knicks have always been the favorite to land Mitchell if a trade were to take place, but it will require compensation similar to what the Jazz took home in the Rudy Gobert deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The feeling around the league is that the Minnesota Timberwolves overpaid for Gobert and in so doing, set unrealistic expectations of what compensation should look like involving All-Star caliber players.

Whether that’s true or not doesn’t matter to Jazz executive Danny Ainge. The notion that the Jazz front office is being strong-armed into dealing Mitchell at a discount is delusional. Mitchell can’t hit the open market until 2025, and 'Trader' Danny will only deal on his terms.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Jazz have built a roster that can make a run at a playoff spot. Staying competitive bodes well if they’re going to have any shot at re-signing Mitchell when he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

This is also good news to Jazz Nation. Mitchell is still a fan favorite and with the 2023 All-Star game to be held in Salt Lake City, there’s a lot to get excited about.

How this all plays out is a mystery, but it looks like Mitchell has a real shot of suiting up for the Jazz in 2022-23. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) slap hands during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

How a Misfit Jazz Team Could be a Contender in 2022-23

By Andrew Rembacz23 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

Jazz Most Realistic 2022-23 Scenario Involves Donovan Mitchell Staying & a Playoff Push

By Patrick ByrnesAug 12, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Report: Jazz 'Closely Monitoring' Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

By Patrick ByrnesAug 11, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Scottie Barnes Headlines Local Utah Powder League Showcase

By Andrew RembaczAug 10, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

By James LewisAug 10, 2022 12:12 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This

By Patrick ByrnesAug 9, 2022 1:21 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Rebuild: How Many Draft Picks are Needed in a Donovan Mitchell Trade?

By Andrew RembaczAug 8, 2022 7:33 PM EDT
Will Hardy
News

What Brand of Basketball can Jazz Nation Expect When the NBA Season Begins?

By James LewisAug 8, 2022 2:41 PM EDT