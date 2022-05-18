Free agency and trade season is almost upon us, and Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has a lot of work ahead of his first official offseason. I'm not alone in expressing my frustration with the 2021-22 Jazz and the team's horrendous defense that landed an unceremonious early playoff exit similar to the previous three years.

The Jazz are in need of a defensive overhaul of their roster. It's a task that will not be accomplished with the recent strategy of ‘continuity’. Upgrading defensively will be especially complicated when factoring in the Jazz’s current payroll sitting in the luxury tax and a lack of draft picks for trade leverage.

Complications aside, Jazz executives seem to be invested in keeping Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert together, at least for the time being. With the 2023 All-Star game coming to Utah for the first time since 1993, it is probably a safe bet to say that Ryan Smith will hold on to the two stars at least through the end of the season. To prepare for that possibility, the Jazz's front office must have everyone else on the team available for trade.

With that in mind, to transform Utah's defense and give Gobert the help he needs, one of the team's top priorities should be to bring in a ‘dog’ on defense. Someone who brings pure energy every night.

Defense can be contagious, and the 2021 Jazz simply didn’t have the guys to lead that charge. Who's out there that could fit the bill?

Here are three names via free agency and three names via trade that could meet those needs:

Free Agency: Patrick Beverly Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports Pat Bev is a lot more talk than anything, but the talk is what fires up defenses. The Timberwolves' first playoff appearance since 2017-18 was a wildly entertaining series against the Memphis Grizzlies where Beverly provided huge defensive energy to take it to six games. He is the guard that could help be the energizer that a rather lackluster locker room lost so many games last year because of their defense. Free Agency: P.J. Tucker Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports Tucker is on the tail end of his career but for the vet minimum or mid-level exception, he could provide the three and defense that could space the floor for Mitchell and Gobert to work with. Tucker works hard on the defensive end and has a reputation for getting under the opposing team’s skin. Free Agency: Montrezl Harrell Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports One thing that the Gobert and Mitchell era has missed is a backup big that can bring the consistent energy on the defensive end when Gobert is sitting. Harrell is undersized but works hard on the boards and is flexible enough when teams go small to provide a resistance on that end that the Jazz need. Trade: Frank Ntilikina Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Ntilikina isn’t the biggest name on this list but is coming off of a very successful series against the Suns where he held Devin Booker and Chris Paul to 3-of-40 shooting. He is entering the final year of a two-year $3.8 million contract, and with Tim Hardaway Jr. coming back next year, he might not find the playing time. Ntilikina could provide the plug the Jazz need off the bench that can stay in front of guards and could work well in tandem with French National teammate Gobert. Trade: Marcus Smart David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports This one is probably the biggest stretch with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year coming off of a successful playoff run and in the second year of a four-year, $77 million contract extension. But depending on how Boston fares the rest of the playoffs, the Celtics could look to move him while his value is high for a strong offensive weapon. Bojan Bogdanovic or Jordan Clarkson could sway them to part ways with their guard. Trade: Marcus Morris Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Morris is known for his on-court antics, labeled by many as a ‘dirty player’ but he has built his 10-year career by bringing energy off the bench and playing tough defense. The Clippers are reportedly shopping for a point guard and a Mike Conley trade could be the answer for both teams.

