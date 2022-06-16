While the Rudy Gobert trade rumors continue to dominate social media, the Utah Jazz proceeded with their interviews of the NBA’s top assistant coaches to fill their vacant head coach position.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Utah has scheduled another head-coaching interview.

“The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their open head coaching job, sources tell me and Tony Jones (The Athletic). Cassell was part of the 2008 champion Celtics, constructed by now Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and has been an assistant coach since 2009," Charania tweeted.

Cassell was quite the journeyman playing for eight different teams over his 15-year career as a player, and it appears he’s continuing that trend as a coach. He’s best known for his time with the Houston Rockets, where he was a part of two NBA championships.

Cassell started his coaching career with the Washington Wizards, where he was hired as an assistant coach in 2009. From there, he’s worked under Doc Rivers for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

This isn’t the first time Cassell has been considered for a head-coaching gig. The Rockets considered hiring Cassell going all the way back to 2011 before ultimately going with Kevin McHale.

We’ll see if Cassell can parlay his relationship with executive Ainge into leading the Jazz into the 2022-23 season. Cassell will be an underdog against the likes of Johnnie Bryant, Terry Stotts, and Charles Lee.

If Cassell lands the job, he’ll have the full support of Vernon Maxwell. Maxwell has been public about his detest for the Jazz, but may have a change of heart with the hiring of Cassell.

Mad Max at the home opener in a Jazz jersey?? Now I’d pay to see that.

