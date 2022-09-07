Skip to main content

Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson

The phones at Utah Jazz HQ are still ringing. Does the fire sale continue?

Rumors of the next Utah Jazz domino to fall are starting to trickle in following the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade last week.

Could Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, be next on Jazz executive Danny Ainge's list? Brett Siegel of Fastbreak shared some insight based on information from NBA sources.

“When the Jazz first traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of July, teams around the league not only inquired about Mitchell, but they also inquired about Clarkson’s availability. The Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors were among those teams to show interest at that time, sources told Fastbreak on FanNation.”

Clarkson has two years left on his contract ($14 million per year) with a player option in 2023-24. It’s not exactly a team-friendly deal, but it is a reasonable price tag for a player with the skill set that the current Jazzman owns.

Clarkson is one of the best shot creators in the business and is an offensive juggernaut coming off the bench. The demand will be there, but the big question is, can Clarkson garner a first-round pick back to Utah?

By himself, the answer to that question is probably no, but if Clarkson is packaged with other vets (Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, and Mike Conley) there could be an unprotected first-round pick coming back to Utah.

Ainge might be waiting to see what happens with Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook before he pieces off Jazz players individually. The former MVP is owed $47 million this year, and there could be some quality draft compensation coming back for a team willing to absorb that contract. 

The Lakers would want expiring contracts paired with players that can make a difference this year. The Jazz and the Indiana Pacers have been the teams linked to those rumors.

Being in the midst of a rebuild, Utah will want to create a path for its newly acquired young up-and-comers to get live reps to develop. Jazz Nation should be looking for breaking news regarding at least one more trade before the season opener vs. the Denver Nuggets on October 19. 

Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson (00) and Mike Conley (11) talk during a timeout in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
