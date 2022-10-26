New Report Quashes Controversial Jordan Clarkson Trade Rumor

If NBA insider Zach Lowe's latest report is true, Utah Jazz fans can take a big sigh of relief on the Jordan Clarkson front. The senior ESPN writer reported that the Jazz are most likely going to keep former Sixth Man of the Year.

“I’ve heard the same stuff that other people have reported that they are just super reluctant to move Clarkson," Lowe said. ”They’re really fond of him for whatever reason so I would peg him as the least likely of all these Jazz guys to get traded.”

Lowe's report comes on the heels of Kevin O'Connor's report that Clarkson is still being bandied about in a potential Jazz trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But if Lowe's report represents the true lay of the land, expect the Jazz to re-sign Clarkson once they get more clarity on if/when he’ll opt in or out of the last year of his deal. Clarkson has one more year remaining on his contract, and the Jazz could work out an extension before he’s eligible for free agency.

Through four games, Clarkson has thrived as a starter. He’s one of the best shot-creators in the league, but since the Jazz have inserted him in starting lineup, he’s averaged 5.2 assists a game, which is a huge jump from his career average of 2.7.

Clarkson is entering the back nine of his career, and at 30 years old, he has time for one more big payday. The timing couldn’t be better, with a weak pool of free agents in 2023 and a salary cap increase of 8.4%.

The Jazz are in a tough spot when it comes to Clarkson, though. Retaining his services won’t come cheap, and the Jazz brain trust has to be asking themselves about the wisdom of paying big dollars for a player that will be exiting his prime, considering they’re just starting their rebuild.

On paper, it makes more sense to get an asset back for Clarkson, but he does do a lot off the court, and the Jazz front office will want to paint a picture that players want to stay in Salt Lake City.

Either way, Jazz executive Danny Ainge has some tough decisions that lie ahead.

