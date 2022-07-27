4 Knicks Players Jazz Could Target in a Donovan Mitchell Trade

There’s been a lot of chatter on how many first-round draft picks the New York Knicks would need to part with in a Donovon Mitchell exchange with the Utah Jazz, but what players could be involved in such a move?

Jazz executive Danny Ainge will want to acquire assets that have room to develop as players, along with contracts that are under team control for multiple years.

Let’s take a look at what Knicks players could be on their way to Salt Lake City in a potential trade, and others that don’t fit the bill.

RJ Barrett | Small Forward Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Whether Barrett should be part of the trade is open for debate. He averaged 20 points per game on 40% shooting last year, and at only 22 years old, he may be just hitting his stride as his stat line has improved each year in the league. The former third pick of the 2019 draft won’t reach unrestricted free-agent status until after his next contract. The dilemma is that Barrett's eligible for a $185 million extension that would kick in after the 2022-23 season. That might be too rich for a team in rebuild mode. Cam Reddish | Small Forward Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports The former Duke Blue Devil was drafted with the 10th overall pick in 2019 by the Atlanta Hawks and was acquired by the Knicks via trade in 2022. He averaged just 14 minutes a game last year with the Knicks, but would have an opportunity to get more live reps with a team that’s rebuilding. At 6-foot-8, Reddish has nice size for a small forward, but struggled as a three-point shooter. He’ll be a restricted free agent next summer, and the Jazz could see how he develops in 2022-23 before they decide long-term. Obi Toppin | Power Forward Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Toppin is definitely a player that Ainge will want if a deal is struck. Toppin averaged nine points per game in limited minutes, and has a huge ceiling. He is only two years into his rookie contract, so the Jazz would have plenty of time to develop the 6-foot-9 power forward while keeping him under team control. Toppin showed off his potential when he dropped 42 points on the Toronto Raptors last April, and the Jazz would be wise to make him part of a potential exchange. Quentin Grimes | Shooting Guard Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Grimes is a high-ceiling shooting guard taken with the 25th pick in the 2021 draft. He had a really good showing in this year's Summer League, which helped his trade stock.

The former Kansas Jayhawk is an above-average defender, and at 6-foot 5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he has the ability to guard multiple positions. He’s in just the second year of his rookie contract, and he's another player that the Jazz could develop on their watch.

Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin are the top two players that Ainge would most likely target in a potential Mitchell trade.

Jazz fans are split on retooling or rebuilding, but if a deal gets done, the Knicks have the players and draft picks to make it happen.

