Bulls 126, Jazz 118: 4 Hard Takeaways

Zach Lavine scored 36 points, while DeMar DeRozan contributed 35 as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz, 126-118. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points in a losing cause.

The Jazz were trending toward a win as they led by five points heading into the final period, but the Bulls exploded for 42 fourth-quarter points to cruise to an eight-point victory.

What did we learn in Utah’s fifth loss in their last six tries? Let’s break it down.

Jazz Defense Continues to Struggle

Not only did Utah give up 42 points in the fourth quarter, but also 73 in the second half. It’s tough to win games giving up that type of resistance.

Utah currently ranks 27th in the league in defensive rating and is dead last in points in the paint allowed. With how the roster is structured, this team will never be elite defensively, but if the Jazz want to make a push for the playoffs, they need to find a way to get to the middle of the pack.

Puzzling Minute Distribution

Kelly Olynyk continues to underwhelm, but you would never know it by the minutes that Hardy lets his starting center see the court. Since coming back from his ankle injury, Olynyk is shooting 28% over a six-game stretch where he averages 27 minutes per game.

Despite the starter's minutes, Olynyk has only hit double figures once while averaging 6.8 ppg. During that same span, rookie Walker Kessler has only played 20 minutes per game as the Jazz continue to struggle with rim protection and paint presence. It’s hard to take Hardy seriously until Olynyk and Rudy Gay’s minutes are reduced.

Agbaji Continues to Be a Bright Spot

First-year player Ochai Agbaji had another good game, and the experience he was able to get playing in the G League is paying dividends. Agbaji scored 19 points in just 21 minutes of court time while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.

It appears he’s a permanent fixture in the rotation for now, but this begs the question. What happens when Collin Sexton comes back? It now becomes a crowded backcourt with Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson, Sexton, and Agbaji battling for minutes.

Jazz Miss Out on a Golden Opportunity

The oddsmakers had the Jazz favored in eight out of nine games, and Utah couldn’t take advantage of the easier part of their schedule. Utah could only muster three wins in that stretch.

The schedule toughens up now, with Utah most likely being the underdog in its next five out of six games. The first game is on Sunday, with Utah traveling to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Jazz will be an 8.5-point underdog.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!