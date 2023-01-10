Two Brutal Takeaways From Jazz's 123-118 Loss to Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, in a contest that should alarm Jazz Nation.

The Grizzlies were without superstar Ja Morant and starting center Steven Adams, yet the Jazz could not reign victorious. I generally place little emphasis on injuries, as the health bug hampers most teams this deep into the season.

However, I made an exception to that premise for this contest due to the number of losses garnered by the Jazz as of late. With all of its missing players, Memphis still managed to squeak out the victory.

On the other hand, the Jazz operated with a full complement of players yet found their way to the losers' row. For the first time all season, the loss dropped the Jazz from their perch of being a current playoff team. Several of the same patterns that have doomed the Jazz of late surfaced again against the Grizzlies.

The Jazz landed seven players in double-figures, led by Lauri Markkanen's 21 points and eight boards. However, the eye test revealed the Grizzlies were anticipating this meeting with the Jazz and their All-Star candidate and funneled extra attention his way all afternoon. In addition to keeping Markkanen in check, Memphis also used its team size to defend 'The Finnisher.'

The Jazz received 19 points from Kelly Olynyk, 17 from Jordan Clarkson, and 15 from Malik Beasley. The Grizzlies recorded five double-digit scorers, led by Desmond Bane's 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one blocked shot.

Bane was the player of the game, receiving abundant assistance from teammates such as Tyus Jones, who posted 21 points, six assists, two boards, and one steal. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points before fouling out of the contest.

The Jazz have now lost two games in a row, are ranked No. 12 in the Western Conference, and sport a record of 20-23. The Grizzlies have now won six games in a row, and are ranked No. 2 in the Western Conference, with a record of 26-13.

What did we learn? Here are some key takeaways from the battle in Memphis.

Walker Kessler was Very Impressive

When players try to adjust to their coach's rotation schedule, their performance may fluctuate depending on their attitude. Kessler showed on Sunday night why he should have been a starter from day one. And if not considered a starter from day one, it's obvious that he should be a full-time starter moving forward.

Kessler recorded the only double-double for the Jazz with 10 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and a whopping six blocked shots in 24 minutes of action. He only committed one foul, had one turnover, and was a bright spot for the Jazz.

A team will experience growing pains with any rookie, but not having Kessler in the Jazz starting rotation is almost laughable. He provides the size and skill set not offered by any other Jazzman.

It's unclear why he is not a starter, but hopefully, Jazz head coach Will Hardy will consider making a coaching change and add Kessler to the starting line-up.

Jordan Clarkson Nees to Simmer Down

Clarkson was ejected from the contest in the second half after being whistled for a Flagrant-2 hostile act against Bane. Clarkson has been suspended multiple games for this type of behavior and needs to simmer down.

Clarkson should also be re-introduced to his role as a sixth man for several reasons. Mainly because he has received an accolade for his sixth man role, and the move would assist the Jazz with better team chemistry with the starting unit as Clarkson over-dribbles for an off-guard. This is an additional move for Hardy to consider.

The bottom line is Clarkson is paid to play basketball, not fight with competitors.

What Now?

Utah's multitude of losses has finally removed the team from its playoff standing, if the postseason started tomorrow. As the season has advanced, we've seen some good, bad, and ugly. Several losses could have easily been won with an altered approach.

The Jazz are not starting games with their best unit, and the current minute allotment is not giving these players the best chance to win. Whether you're a critic, fan, coach, or whomever, all are people, and most people have an opinion.

The Jazz have a young, talented, and athletic roster that is not being utilized correctly. Again, Kessler should be a full-time starter, and Clarkson should be the sixth man for this Jazz basketball team. You might be surprised by the dividends these changes could yield.

The Jazz will gear up for the return of Donovan Mitchell tomorrow night at Vivint Smart Arena.

