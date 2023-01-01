Jazz HC Will Hardy is Beginning to Lose Steam

The Utah Jazz fell to the Miami Heat on New Year's Eve, 126-123.

The Utah Jazz were defeated on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Arena by the Miami Heat, 126-123, on a last-second three-point shot by Tyler Herro.

For a moment, it seemed the game would enter overtime after Lauri Markkanen converted three free throws with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Herro dribbled the length of the court and drilled his three-pointer while sending the Heat to victory.

This game featured about every aspect of an exciting basketball game one could wish for. There were scoring runs, lead changes, momentum-changing dunks, and an up-pace tempo that were all pleasing to the eye. But in the end, the Jazz lost another game, and at least some of the offseason activity will now be questioned.

The Jazz registered five double-digit scorers, led by Markkanen's 29 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson lent a helping hand by scoring 22 points, grabbing five boards, and handing out three assists. The loss drops Utah's record to 19-20 while clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The gutsy victory raised the Heat's record to 19-18 and the No. 7 ranking in the Eastern Conference. The Heat recorded four double-digit scorers, led by All-Star center Bam Adebayo's 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

What did we learn? Now, let's get to my key takeaways from the contest.

Will Hardy is Losing Steam

When the Jazz begin the season at 9-1, everything was alive and well in the 801. But as the season has progressed, Coach Hardy has made and continues to make questionable coaching decisions that have cost his team multiple games. Most notable have been Hardy's stubbornness to foul in obvious situations and his seemingly constant yelling at only Collin Sexton.

Jazz Nation could also dispute starting lineup decisions as Coach Hardy should begin to re-evaluate his strategies. A final coaching note is how the Jazz continue to deploy Rudy Gay in the lineup.

Gay realistically has no legitimate value and is not a piece to an up-and-coming young team. It is a true mystery why the Jazz aren't parlaying Gay's minutes to their young core of talented players.

Markkanen Continues to Impress

When the Jazz show up to play, Markkanen wreaking havoc is becoming a common occurrence. Along with the above-mentioned stat line, he has established himself as match-up proof.

This means that no matter who is defending him, Markkanen is probably going to reach or exceed his season averages. There are not very many players in the world who are considered match-up proof, but Markkanen has safely added his name to that elite list.

It will be interesting to see how he competes in the All-Star game that will be held in his home city at Vivint Smart Arena.

Bottom Line

The Jazz remain a playoff threat but are hanging by a thread. It's too late to tank, so the bevy of questions on where the Jazz go from here will begin to surface.

The Jazz currently roster several players who could be traded, but that's a discussion for a different day. A small jilt to the line-up would pay dividends, along with some minor coaching changes.

Look for our upcoming mid-season progress report and what changes could propel Jazz Nation and the 801.

